Grow your own jobs for October

October marks a change from the summer crops to hardy crops. There should also be winter brassicas to take you into the spring, along with stored potatoes and onions.

What to do in October

Greenhouse

  • Clear tomato, cucumber and pepper plants
  • Sow winter salads
  • Move winter squash into the house
  • Check stored crops

Outdoors

  • Harvest hardy veg
  • Pick the last of the summer veg
  • Buy garlic for planting in November
