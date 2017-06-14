Grow your own jobs for September

Grow your own monthly jobs
Even if the weather is still sunny and warm, the nights are colder now and there's dew on the ground in the mornings. Autumn is here and it's time to take stock of the year and tidy up. There's also plenty of veg to harvest and store.
What to do in September
Greenhouse
- Pick tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers
Outdoors
- Keep harvesting
- Dig up maincrop potatoes
- Dry onions, garlic and shallots for storage
- Sow winter salad
- Plant spring greens
- Stake Brussels sprouts
- Keep adding to the compost heap
- Net winter brassicas