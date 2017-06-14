Best Buy new potatoes

Grow your own potatoes
Freshly dug new potatoes direct from the ground, washed and dropped straight into a pan of boiling water, are a treat that takes some beating!
New potatoes are easy to grow, whether in the ground or in a container on the patio.To make it easy to choose the tastiest and highest-yielding varieties, check our top varieties in the table below. They've all been rigorously tested by the Which? Gardening experts and came out on top in a trial of 14 varieties. Once you've chosen whch variety to grow, discover the secrets we've learnt from our trials about how to grow potatoes.
|An established variety, this has done well in previous early potato trials, so it's good to confirm its quality once again. It wasn't among the best croppers, but it did crop early and scored well for taste. The oval tubers had flaky, dull yellow and pale brown skins, with smooth, waxy, yellow flesh. Our taste panel noted that the fresh potato taste was quite sweet, with buttery notes and just a hint of earthiness, and a slightly acidic aftertaste. Find out which potato variety we're talking about - log in or sign up to a Which? trial for £1
|The tubers of this variety weren't as attractive as some once cooked, but otherwise the eating quality was good. The flesh was creamy coloured and paler than most others. In the mouth, it was moist without being watery. The skins were chewy and slightly bitter, but you could rub them off easily. Our taste panel commented that the flavour was nutty and buttery, with a rich, fresh potato flavour. Find out which potato variety we're talking about - log in or sign up to a Which? trial for £1
|Appearances can be deceptive - the round, rather dull tubers with yellowy flesh smelled earthy and buttery once cooked. Our taste panel noted the fresh new potato flavour - sweet and buttery with a hint of earthiness and acidity. The flesh was firm but moist, and slightly sticky and waxy in the mouth, too. Find out which potato variety we're talking about - log in or sign up to a Which? trial for £1
|This is worth growing for its vivid red skins, unique among early potatoes - though they were slightly less appealing once cooked, turning dull red, flecked with purple and beige. The flesh was creamy yellow, slightly dry initially, but becoming moist and waxy. The tubers had a fresh, slightly sweet and nutty flavour, with a balanced earthiness. Find out which potato variety we're talking about - log in or sign up to a Which? trial for £1
How Which? tested new potatoes
We grew 14 early potato varieties and, for comparison, the second-early variety 'Charlotte'. They were planted in spring and we earthed them up in stages. We dug half of each variety as soon as as they were large enough, from mid-June.
We dug the remainder varieties two weeks later to see how they bulked up. A sample of each new potato variety was assessed and rated by a panel of three expert tasters.