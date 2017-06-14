How to grow runner beans

Avoiding gluts of beans

Beans produce plentiful crops so to avoid being overwhelmed, the trick is to grow just the right amount of plants for your needs. In the Which? Gardening trial, most varieties produced at least 0.5kg per plant, and our Best Buy runner-bean varieties produced up to 1kg per plant in a season. So a single wigwam of a dozen plants would be plenty for a small household.

No need for a bean trench

Runner beans produce better crops in a moisture-retentive soil. However there's no need to dig an old-fashioned bean trench as just digging in or mulching with organic matter, such as garden compost or soil improver, will help.

Create a support

Use bamboo canes, at least 2.4m tall, pushed well into the ground. You'll see all kinds of imaginative structures on allotments, but when Which? Gardening trialled bean supports, we found that the best three methods were: wigwam, X-frame, and A-frame.

A wigwam is quick and easy to put up. It also has a neat, compact shape that takes up little space.

An X-frame is created with pairs of bamboo canes inserted at 45 degrees to the ground, crossing halfway up and tied in the middle. These are strengthened by a horizontal pole tied where the canes cross. The beans are easy to pick as they hang on the outer edge of the support.

An A-frame is very robust, easy to erect and dismantle, and good at suppressing weeds.