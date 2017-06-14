Grow your own tomatoes
Best Buy baby plum tomatoes
The best varieties of baby plum tomatoes from the Which? Gardening trials make a tasty alternative to cherry tomatoes
Called baby plum, cherry plum or grape tomatoes, these are roughly the size of cherry tomatoes but firmer and more elongated like plum tomatoes, making them perfect for salads and snacking.
We were intrigued by this new type of tomato and grew 17 varieties to see which gave the best flavour and heaviest yields.
The clear joint favourite in our baby-plum taste tests, and the best cropper, too. Our tasters rated the thin skins, sweetness, juiciness and overall flavour. The bright-red, bite-sized fruits looked good and were easy to pick. This variety cropped consistently over a long period, from early July to early October. The plants weren't too leafy and were easy to train as cordons.
This was our other overall joint-favourite baby plum. Eating quality was similar to our other Best Buy baby plum tomato, though it was slightly less juicy. The fruits were not as bright red, and were slightly larger and more elongated. Consequently, this variety produced less fruits but a greater total weight than the other Best Buy. It was a week later cropping, from mid July to mid October. The plants were not too leafy and easy to train as cordons and the fruits were easy to pick.
How we trialled baby plum tomatoes
We selected 17 baby plum tomato varieties and grew two growing bags of each variety, six plants in all, in a greenhouse and trained them as cordons. We weighted and assess the fruits weekly, from July to October. We also did a blind taste test with 1,530 members of the public.