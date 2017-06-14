Best Buy beefsteak tomatoes

Beefsteak tomatoes grow best in a greenhouse or polytunnel as they love warmth.

Which? Gardening grew and tasted 16 varieties to find the best ones for growing in the UK. All our Best Buys scored highly for both yield and flavour.

For the results of the latest veg trials as well as trials of flowers, gardening techniques and products, be sure to subscribe to Which? Gardening magazine.

If you're a Which? member, you can log in to find out which beefsteak tomato varieties we've included in the table below. If you're not yet a member, you can get instant access with a £1 trial to Which?