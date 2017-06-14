Growing vegetables
Save money by growing your own veg
By Ceri Thomas
Growing your own vegetables can save you a fortune on your groceries bill
You may want to try growing your own fruit and veg to cut down on your supermarket bills and helping with your budgeting. We've done some simple calculations to see how much you could save.
For example, you could grow 1kg of baby carrots for around 25p, but you'd pay about £3.30 for 1kg of baby carrots in a supermarket.
It's not just money you will be saving by growing your own veg. Home-grown produce tastes so much better, as it can be cooked within minutes of harvesting - there are no 'food miles' involved. Our Best Buy varieties have all been rigorously tested by the Which? Gardening experts so you can be sure you're growing the varieties that taste best and give the highest yields.
You'll also be able to ensure that your food is grown with limited chemical inputs. Children love growing veg, and it's a great way to help them understand where their food comes from and to get them outdoors instead of stuck in front of the tv or computer.
|Growing your own fruit and veg
|Vegetable/fruit
|Good varieties
|Typical purchase price
|Expected yield
|Cost of homegrown vegetable/fruit
|Supermarket cost
|Saving
|Cucumber
|'Marketmore'
|£1.50 a plant
|30-40 fruits per plant
|5p each
|43p each
|38p a cucumber
|Tomatoes
|'Gardener’s Delight'
|£1.50 a plant
|3kg a plant
|50p a kg
|£2.48 a kg
|£1.98 a kg
|Courgettes
|'Defender'
|£1.50 a plant
|30 courgettes a plant
|5p each
|39p each
|34p a courgette
|Mangetout
|'Delikata'
|£2.50 for a packet of seed
|3kg a square metre
|83p a kg
|£7 a kg
|£6.17 a kg
|Carrots
|'Early Nantes'
|£1.50 for a packet of seed
|Up to 6kg a square metre
|25p a kg
|£0.61 a kg
|£0.36 a kg
|Baby leaf salads
|Choose a mixture (check you like all the ingredients)
|£2 for a packet of seed
|Two to six bags of salad
|33p-£1 a picking
|£1.47 for a 125g bag
|47p-£1.14 a picking
|Strawberries
|'Elsanta'
|£1-£1.50 a plant
|2kg from six plants
|£3-£4.50 a kg
|£5.33 a kg
|83p a kg
|Raspberries
|'Autumn Bliss'
|£1-£2
|2kg per bush each year
|50p-£1 a kg
|£13 a kg
|£12-£12.5 a kg
Table notes
Savings and prices are a guide only. We checked supermarket prices online in May 2016. Supermarket prices are for cheapest available products and from the standard range where possible. Prices of vegetables and fruit will vary according to the time of year. Yields are based on the best varieties in Which? Gardening trials or expert estimations