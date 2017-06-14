Best Buy hair dryers
Best Buy hair dryers are quick, comfortable and make drying hair feel effortless. Scroll down for our list of top-scoring hair dryers.
Nobody tests hair dryers as thoroughly as we do at Which? - you can be sure that a Best Buy hair dryer will be easy to use, comfortable to hold and quick, whether you prefer a hard blast of hot air or an effective cool shot to set your style in place.
- We carefully measure the temperature and air flow of each hair dryer we test at high and low settings, so you can be sure your hair dryer has both speed and styling ability.
- A user panel assesses how noisy and difficult to hold each hair dryer is, so we recommend only the best models that are convenient to use.
- We've found cheap hair dryers that are better than much pricier models. Our reviews reveal the hair dryers that don't deserve your hard-earned cash.
Sign up today for a £1 Which? trial to unlock our Best Buy hair dryer recommendations on this page.
Already a member? Log in to see our extensive hair dryer reviews.
How we uncover the best hair dryers
Our hair dryer testing combines exact measurements of air-flow rates, temperature settings, noise and more with assessments from regular hair dryer users about how easy to use and versatile each model is. So whether your hair is thick or fine, straight or curly, a Best Buy hair dryer will help you dry and style to perfection.
- Speed of drying: At the lab, we use a precisely dampened test cloth to measure how speedy a hair dryer is, but we also test it at its lowest setting to assess how gentle it can be.
- Cool shot: Cool air helps to fix hair in a particular style, so we measure how rapidly each hair dryer can go from warm to cool.
- Ease of use: Our 22-strong user panel takes each hair dryer home and tells us how comfy, convenient and effective the hair dryers are in regular use.
- Weight: We weigh each hairdryer - some are twice the weight of others - and we also ask our panel to tell us how heavy the hair dryer feels.
Hair dryer reviews you can trust
The best hair dryers in our tests not only deliver an effective stream of hot air, but also a cool, gentle setting to help you set your hair into the style of your choice. The best hair dryers are also lightweight, and well built so they won't fall apart in your hands. Not all hair dryers achieve the basics - some are heavy, noisy and can leave your arm aching after only a minute or two. Use our independent hair dryer reviews to find the best and avoid the worst - discover which came top of our lab tests and which ones our panel of users approved of, too.
When we test hair dryers, we measure the noise each one makes in decibels in an echo-proof chamber, and also report on whether the sound it makes seems noisy, quiet or irritating.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
Try a £1 trial membership and you'll receive access to all our online content and get Which? magazine delivered monthly to your door. You can also phone our Which? Legal Service and personal finance experts for one-to-one help, plus you'll get access to Which? Local, where members share recommendations for the best services in your area.