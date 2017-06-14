Best Buy hair dryers

Hair dryer reviews you can trust

The best hair dryers in our tests not only deliver an effective stream of hot air, but also a cool, gentle setting to help you set your hair into the style of your choice. The best hair dryers are also lightweight, and well built so they won't fall apart in your hands. Not all hair dryers achieve the basics - some are heavy, noisy and can leave your arm aching after only a minute or two. Use our independent hair dryer reviews to find the best and avoid the worst - discover which came top of our lab tests and which ones our panel of users approved of, too.

When we test hair dryers, we measure the noise each one makes in decibels in an echo-proof chamber, and also report on whether the sound it makes seems noisy, quiet or irritating.

Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.

Try a £1 trial membership and you'll receive access to all our online content and get Which? magazine delivered monthly to your door. You can also phone our Which? Legal Service and personal finance experts for one-to-one help, plus you'll get access to Which? Local, where members share recommendations for the best services in your area.