Top five best cheap hair dryers

By Patrick Gallagher

Grab a bargain hair dryer with our round up of the best models on test costing less than £40.

Time and time again our in-depth testing reveals that price is far from being a reliable indicator of quality. So, if you just want to blow your hair and not your budget, we’ve got you covered. Our thorough and independent tests have uncovered some excellent hair dryers that cost less than £40.

We’ve rounded up the top five cheapest hair dryers from our tests in the table below. They may not all be Best Buys, but they certainly give some of the premium models a run for their money. Importantly, all these hair dryers are capable of fast high-heat drying and gentle low-speed drying.

Remington Protect D8700
Which? score 75%
Reviewed Oct 2015
Best Buy
Drying rate at high speed high heat:
5 out of 5
Drying rate at low speed low heat:
5 out of 5
Cool shot function:
3 out of 5
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Number of heat settings:
This easy-to-use hair dryer dries hair quickly when used on its high-speed setting, but is versatile enough to deliver excellent results when you want gentle drying, too. It’s quieter than most and its solid build quality makes it feel like you’re using a more expensive hair dryer.

Remington Pro-Air Turbo D5220
Which? score 74%
Reviewed Jul 2016
Best Buy
Drying rate at high speed high heat:
5 out of 5
Drying rate at low speed low heat:
5 out of 5
Cool shot function:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Number of heat settings:
Lighter than average, this hair dryer aced all our drying tests meaning it’s great whether you need a quick blast in a rush or you’re taking your time doing some styling. Although the temperature of the cool shot is a bit warmer than ideal, all-in-all this is a fantastic and inexpensive hair dryer.

Remington Keratin Therapy Pro 2200W
Which? score 69%
Reviewed Oct 2015
Drying rate at high speed high heat:
5 out of 5
Drying rate at low speed low heat:
5 out of 5
Cool shot function:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Number of heat settings:
Not quite at Best Buy level, but this decent all-rounder is still worthy of consideration. It looks good and is simple to use, too, with our user panel praising the intuitive functions. It also comes with two concentrator nozzles – separate wide and narrow ones – which is rare to find with a budget model.

Babyliss Pro Speed
Which? score 67%
Reviewed Oct 2015
Drying rate at high speed high heat:
5 out of 5
Drying rate at low speed low heat:
5 out of 5
Cool shot function:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
3 out of 5
Number of heat settings:
This well-built, but inexpensive, hair dryer has been on the market for some years now and is still a popular choice for the cost-conscious coiffeuse. It does a great job of fast and gentle drying and has a decent cool-shot function to boot. Its longer-than-average cord should allow you to style your hair in front of a mirror without any awkward leaning or bending.

Babyliss Diamond Radiance 
Which? score 65%
Reviewed Oct 2015
Drying rate at high speed high heat:
5 out of 5
Drying rate at low speed low heat:
5 out of 5
Cool shot function:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
3 out of 5
Number of heat settings:
This model nails the basics: fast drying, gentle drying and a good cool shot. It’s also reasonably lightweight and has a lengthy power cord. But we did find it noisier than others we tested and it only managed average ratings for how easy it is to use when styling hair.

Pricing, recommendations and test scores correct at August 2017.

Not found the right product for you? Check out all our hair dryer reviews.

Two cheap hair dryers to avoid

The worst hair dryers from our testing not only take longer than average to dry hair, but they’re often heavy, annoyingly noisy and awkward to use. To help you avoid the trap of buying cheap and regretting it, we’ve flagged two budget hair dryers you’ll want to avoid. 

Tresemme 5542DU Power Dryer
Which? score 58%
Reviewed Oct 2015
Drying rate at high speed high heat:
5 out of 5
Drying rate at low speed low heat:
1 out of 5
Cool shot function:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
3 out of 5
Number of heat settings:
This hair dryer is the worst we’ve seen at gentle drying, making it a definite no-no if you have fine hair and want to treat it gently. Despite being lightweight and good at quick drying, it’s further let down by poor ease-of-styling scores and we found it noisier than others, too.

Braun Satin Hair 7 HD730
Which? score 45%
Reviewed Jul 2016
Drying rate at high speed high heat:
2 out of 5
Drying rate at low speed low heat:
5 out of 5
Cool shot function:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
3 out of 5
Number of heat settings:
You’ll be waiting a while before this one gets your locks fully dry, as it’s slow at drying hair on the high-speed and heat settings. It’s let down further by a cool shot temperature that’s too warm. The final four nails in the coffin are its short power cord and the fact that we found it notably noisy, bulky and heavy in the hand.

What’s the best hair dryer?

Every hair dryer we review goes through a tough round of tests at an independent lab. We test how quickly it can dry hair on its high-speed and high-temperature setting as well as seeing if it can dry your hair slowly and gently on its lowest speed and temperature settings. We also check the cool-shot function, if there is one, to see what temperature it drops the air flow to and how quickly it gets this done.

Once the scientists have clocked the data, we put each hair dryer through an extensive user trial involving 22 participants. They use each model as they would normally and feedback on how easy it is to style with, how noisy it is and how simple it is to use.

Only after all this, and more, are we fully confident about telling you which hair dryer we think it’s worth spending your money on. To compare all the models that aced our test, check out the best hair dryers.

