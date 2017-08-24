Top five best cheap hair dryers

Time and time again our in-depth testing reveals that price is far from being a reliable indicator of quality. So, if you just want to blow your hair and not your budget, we’ve got you covered. Our thorough and independent tests have uncovered some excellent hair dryers that cost less than £40.

We’ve rounded up the top five cheapest hair dryers from our tests in the table below. They may not all be Best Buys, but they certainly give some of the premium models a run for their money. Importantly, all these hair dryers are capable of fast high-heat drying and gentle low-speed drying.

