Halogen oven first looks
Andrew James Premium Halogen Oven
Article 1 of 3
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
We gave the Andrew James Premium Halogen Oven AJ-606GD to one of our researchers to try out and share their first impressions.Halogen ovens are claimed to be economical and speedy compared to using your oven. But how easy are they to use and do they produce tasty meals? We've tried some popular models out to see what they're really like to use. Log in now or sign up to read our halogen oven first look reviews.