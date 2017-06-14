How to buy the best halogen oven

Airfryers vs halogen ovens

It's worth considering whether you might get more use from an airfryer than a halogen oven. Here's what you can expect from each.

Airfryers

Airfryers lightly coat food with oil before circulating hot air around the fryer. The best models turn out tasty, well-cooked food using just a tiny amount – often less than a teaspoonful – of oil. If you are making chips, the results are comparable to oven-cooked chips, rather than deep fried.

But it needn't just be chips on the menu: some airfryers can be used for other cooking jobs, such as baking cakes, so may be more versatile than you imagine.

Airfryers can be quite pricey – most of the ones we've looked at cost more than £100.

If you'd like to learn more about airfryers, go to how to buy the best fryer for our expert advice. Or if you know an airfryer is definitely for you, head to best buy fryers to find out which ones impressed us the most.

Halogen ovens

The light in the halogen oven creates instant heat, which is then spread around the oven using a fan. Halogen ovens beat airfryers in terms of flexibility – you can cook lots of things in them, from vegetables to joints of meat, sauces, pies, bread and pastry.

Halogen ovens are also cheaper than airfryers – you can pick one up for less than £40.

Could a halogen oven or airfryer replace your normal oven?

Airfryers and halogen ovens can be faster than conventional ovens as they only need to heat a smaller space and are, of course, cheaper to buy. They are also portable, so you could take them on holiday with you. However, neither has the capacity or flexibility of a standard built-in oven so, for most of us, neither would be a realistic replacement.