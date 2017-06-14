Best handheld vacuum cleaner brands

We've put handheld vacuum cleaners to the test in the Which? test lab to find out which really offer the best cleaning power for your money, and which are worthy of earning our respected Best Buy recommendation.

In the table below, we’ve collated our insight into what each handheld vacuum brand does well and not so well. We share what we’ve learnt about each of the biggest handheld vacuum brands, including Dyson, Gtech and Vax, from our in-depth lab tests as well as the verdicts of thousands of owners we've surveyed.

Once you've decided on the brand for you, take a look at our handheld vacuum cleaner reviews to find the best model.