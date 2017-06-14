How we test handheld vacuum cleaners

How well do handheld vacuums clean?

We test the suction of each handheld model on two different surfaces and with four different types of mess so that we can simulate the types of spills that you would use a handheld for in your home.

Fine dust pick-up

We sprinkle down fine Arizona sand onto Wilton carpet and measure how much each vacuum cleaner is able to pick up. The very best pick up almost all of it and the worst leave up to 25% behind.

Dealing with a large spill

To mimic the type of incident which may call for a clean up with a handheld vacuum, we time how long it takes each model to pick up a large spill of cornflakes and then a large spill of cat litter from a hard floor. The best pick up a large spill of cornflakes in almost no time the worst actually fail to pick up any of the cornflakes as they become clogged in the nozzle and need to be removed with your fingers.

Sucking up pet hair

Many people use a handheld vacuum to pick up after their pet when it has been on a sofa or in a room it shouldn't have been. We time how long it takes each handheld model to suck up pet hair that we have combed into carpet. The best suck it all up in less than 20 seconds, the worst leave hair behind even after two minutes of continuous cleaning.