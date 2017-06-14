Best Buy handheld vacuum cleaners
Best Buy handheld vacuums deliver exceptional cleaning and are a joy to use, enabling you to clear spills, dust and hair fast.
The best handheld vacuum cleaners we've tested can whip up a spill twice as fast as the worst, have a reliable long-lasting battery and are easy to use and empty.
Our tests go further than anyone else's to ensure that the Best Buy handheld vacuums we recommend are the true cream of the crop. And we don’t just reveal the best - we also highlight the poor scoring Don’t Buy handheld vacuum cleaners that fail to make the grade, so you don’t inadvertently end up with a dud that you’ll soon need to replace.
- if handheld vacuums from the big brands such as Dyson live up to their advertising claims - or if a cheap model will do the job just as well
- how well a handheld vacuum cleans on carpet and laminate floors, based on our expert suction tests on pet hair, cat litter, cornflakes and fine dust
- how easy they are to use and empty, so you can be sure a Best Buy handheld vacuum will make cleaning fast and easy.
How we find the best handheld vacuum cleaners
We carry out pick-up tests with fine dust, cereal, cat litter and hair on a variety of surfaces that you might find in your home so that you can be sure that your Best Buy will be able to tackle anything that you might throw at it.
- We time how long it takes a handheld vacuum to pick up a large spill of cereal and a large spill of cat litter.
- After combing hair into Wilton carpet to get it really engrained, we time how long it takes each handheld vacuum to suck it all up.
- We sprinkle down fine Arizona sand on Wilton carpet and measure how much each model can suck up.
- The battery lifetime claims of Manufacturers are put to the test in the lab, and we also make sure that the suction of the handheld vacuum doesn't drop as the battery runs down.
Handheld vacuum reviews you can trust
We’ve tested handheld vacuums from big names including Dyson, Bissell, Hoover and Vax, as well as many other manufacturers. With Best Buys available for less than £50, we can tell you that big prices don't always mean great results, so make sure you read our reviews before heading to the shops.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our honest advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
