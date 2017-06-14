Best Buy handheld vacuum cleaners

The best handheld vacuum cleaners we've tested can whip up a spill twice as fast as the worst, have a reliable long-lasting battery and are easy to use and empty.

Our tests go further than anyone else's to ensure that the Best Buy handheld vacuums we recommend are the true cream of the crop. And we don’t just reveal the best - we also highlight the poor scoring Don’t Buy handheld vacuum cleaners that fail to make the grade, so you don’t inadvertently end up with a dud that you’ll soon need to replace.

Log in now to access our exclusive list of Best Buys, which reveal:

if handheld vacuums from the big brands such as Dyson live up to their advertising claims - or if a cheap model will do the job just as well

how well a handheld vacuum cleans on carpet and laminate floors, based on our expert suction tests on pet hair, cat litter, cornflakes and fine dust

how easy they are to use and empty, so you can be sure a Best Buy handheld vacuum will make cleaning fast and easy.

Sign up today for a £1 Which? trial and access all our expert reviews of the latest handheld vacuum cleaners. Already a member? log in to see our extensive handheld vacuum cleaner reviews.