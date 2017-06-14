Don't Buy handheld vacuum cleaners

A poor handheld vacuum cleaner will have you chasing crumbs around your worktops rather than cleaning them up. The worst models we've tested blow debris around with their exhaust, or drop it straight back onto your floors when you turn the vacuum off.

Handheld vacuum cleaners to avoid

The worst handheld vacuum cleaners we've tested fail at the one thing you bought them for - sucking up muck. These poor performers leave dust and debris behind instead of clearing it up, so you have to go over the same spot multiple times to get a good result.

Pick a Which?-recommended model, however, and you'll get the handy cleaning aid you were looking for. The best handheld vacuums we've tested make cleaning up spills and stray pet hairs in your home easy, quick and painless.

How we uncover the best and worst handheld vacuums

We have reviewed a wide range of handheld vacuum cleaners. We put models from big brands, such as Black & Decker, Dyson, Hoover, and Vax, up against cheaper own-brand offerings to find the best (and best value) options for you. Our in-depth reviews are based on more than 50 individual product tests, so you know our top picks are the very best handheld cleaners money can buy.

We reveal whether pricey handheld vacuum cleaners from premium brands, such as Dyson, live up to their advertising claims, or whether a cheaper model can do the job just as well.

Our independent tests compare how well each vacuum cleans everyday dirt and debris from different surfaces. From cornflakes and cat litter to fine dust and pet hair, we test using the kind of mess you're likely to be tackling at home.

We give each handheld vacuum a Which? overall test score, so you can see at a glance which are the best and worst models. Plus our individual test ratings allow you to pick based on the things that matter most to you.

