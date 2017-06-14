Top five best handheld vacuum cleaners
By Matthew Knight
We round up our favourite handheld vacuum cleaners in five different categories to help you find the best handheld vacuum for your home.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Click to jump straight to our independent handheld vacuum cleaner reviews.
The best handheld vacuum cleaner for you
The top handheld vacuum cleaners recommended in the table below have all gone through our rigorous lab tests, so you can be sure that they'll do a great job of cleaning up all of those quick and small daily spills that you don't want to drag your main heavy vacuum cleaner out of the under-stairs cupboard for.
Each of the top five scored 60% or more, and the line-up includes our top picks from the handheld vacuums we have tested including the best value, the best for car cleaning and the lightest Best Buy handheld vacuum cleaner.
|Our verdict
|Carpet cleaning
|Car cleaning
|Score
|Best handheld vacuum cleaner on test
|
Our highest-scoring handheld vacuum cleaner is great fun to use, has a lengthy battery life, and does a brilliant job at cleaning fine dust and larger debris from carpets and hard floors. It also sucks up pet hair very quickly, is a good choice for allergy sufferers and is easy to use in difficult-to-reach places, such as in a car. This machine is a real all-round cleaning wizard.
To find out which handheld vacuum we're talking about - log in or try Which? for one pound.
|78%
|Cheapest Best Buy
|
This Best Buy handheld vacuum costs less than a quarter of the price of our most expensive Best Buy. It is brilliant at sucking up pet hair, does a good all-round job with fine dust and larger debris on carpets and hard floors, and has a lengthy battery life. It takes longer to charge than most and isn't quite as versatile and easy to use as some others, but it makes up for this in other areas and is worthy of its Best Buy label.
To find out which handheld vacuum we're talking about - log in or try Which? for one pound.
|69%
|Lightest Best Buy handheld vacuum
|
Weighing just 1.2kg this handheld vacuum is light, well balanced and comfortable to hold. Despite its light weight, it still packs a serious punch when it comes to cleaning carpets, hard floors and pet hair, and its array of tools and attachments makes it a delight to use around the home and in the car.
To find out which handheld vacuum we're talking about - log in or try Which? for one pound.
|67%
|Best handheld vacuum for car cleaning
|
If you mainly want a handheld vacuum to clean your car with, then you can't go wrong with this model. It has an innovative design and a selection of attachments that make it easy to get into tight spaces such as glove compartments, door pockets and the crevices between seats. It's no slouch when you take it inside the home, either. It didn't quite score highly enough to earn our Best Buy recommendation though, as it is not quite as good at locking in the fine dust and allergens it sucks up as rival models. Nevertheless, it's still a fantastic choice for the car lovers out there.
To find out which handheld vacuum we're talking about - log in or try Which? for one pound.
|62%
|Best value handheld vacuum
|
If you want something cheap and cheerful then this is the handheld vacuum cleaner for you. It didn't quite score highly enough to earn our Best Buy recommendation, but it does the basics of floor cleaning and picking up pet hair very well. It is a great-value choice for cleaning up everyday crumbs and the occasional spill you don't want to get your main vacuum cleaner out for, if you don't mind the fact that it isn't as good at locking away the allergens it sucks up as other models.
To find out which handheld vacuum we're talking about - log in or try Which? for one pound.
|59%
If you want to find out which handheld vacuum cleaners made it into our top five and for all of our reviews and Best Buys - log in or try Which? for one pound.
Why Which? vacuum reviews are better
Our tests go further than those carried out by any other organisation in the UK, and because Which? is independent and does not accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.
When testing handheld vacuum cleaners in the Which? test lab, we assess how good they are at picking up a variety of dust and debris including fine dust, cat litter, cereal and real pet hair. And we don't just carry out these pick up tests on carpet, we repeat them on hard surfaces such as laminate flooring and kitchen worktops too. Testing in this way simulates the type of jobs that you need a handheld vacuum cleaner for in your home, so you can be confident that when we say a handheld vacuum cleaner is a Best Buy it won't let you down when you get it home.
As well as assessing cleaning power, we also assess how easy the machine is to use, how versatile it is, how good the battery is and how well it retains the fine dust and allergens that it does suck up.
If you are considering buying a handheld vacuum cleaner to make your life a little easier, make sure you take a look at our handheld vacuum cleaner reviews first so that we can tell you which are the Best Buy handheld vacuums and the Don't Buy handheld vacuums to avoid.