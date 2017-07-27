Top five best handheld vacuum cleaners for 2017
By Matthew Knight
We round up our favourite handheld vacuums, including the best cheap option, to help you find the right one for you.
Don't get lumped with a handheld vacuum cleaner that fails to suck up dust and dirt properly from around your home. We've rounded up our five top handheld vacuum picks for 2017 - plus the vacuum cleaners to avoid - to help you find the best option.
Our top handheld vacuum cleaners below have all gone through our rigorous lab tests, so you can be sure they'll do a great job of spot cleaning on either hard surfaces or on carpets, and tricky areas like the inside of your car.
Whether you've got a budget in mind, or want all the bells and whistles, we can recommend a handheld vacuum that will do the job. We've also highlighted some terrible models that disappointed in our independent cleaning tests, so you know the ones to steer clear of.
Whether you've got a budget in mind, or want all the bells and whistles, we can recommend a handheld vacuum that will do the job. We've also highlighted some terrible models that disappointed in our independent cleaning tests, so you know the ones to steer clear of.
Best handheld vacuum cleaner overall
- Carpet cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Hard floor cleaning:
- 4 out of 5
- Allergen retention:
- 5 out of 5
- Pet hair:
- 5 out of 5
- Weight in kilos:
- Member exclusive
- Capacity in litres:
- Member exclusive
- Run time:
- Member exclusive
- Turbo run time:
- Member exclusive
Best value handheld vacuum
- Carpet cleaning:
- 4 out of 5
- Hard floor cleaning:
- 4 out of 5
- Pet hair:
- 4 out of 5
- Weight in kilos:
- Member exclusive
- Capacity in litres:
- Member exclusive
- Run time:
- Member exclusive
- Turbo run time:
- Member exclusive
Best lightweight handheld vacuum
- Carpet cleaning:
- 4 out of 5
- Hard floor cleaning:
- 4 out of 5
- Allergen retention:
- 4 out of 5
- Pet hair:
- 4 out of 5
- Weight in kilos:
- Member exclusive
- Capacity in litres:
- Member exclusive
- Run time:
- Member exclusive
- Turbo run time:
- Member exclusive
Best handheld vacuum for cleaning cars
- Carpet cleaning:
- 4 out of 5
- Hard floor cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Allergen retention:
- 1 out of 5
- Pet hair:
- 3 out of 5
- Weight in kilos:
- Member exclusive
- Capacity in litres:
- Member exclusive
- Run time:
- Member exclusive
- Turbo run time:
- Member exclusive
Best cheap handheld vacuum
- Carpet cleaning:
- 3 out of 5
- Hard floor cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Pet hair:
- 3 out of 5
- Weight in kilos:
- Member exclusive
- Capacity in litres:
- Member exclusive
- Run time:
- Member exclusive
- Turbo run time:
- Member exclusive
Not found the right model for you? Browse all of our handheld vacuum cleaner reviews to compare features, prices and cleaning power.
Three handheld vacuums to avoid in 2017
Cheap handheld vacuum cleaners can be tempting, especially when they look similar to pricier rivals. While we have found some gems that cost less than £70 and shine in our tests, we've also uncovered some dreadful handheld vacuums that fail to suck up dust and dirt from your surfaces and are an almighty inconvenience to use. Make sure you know the handheld vacuums to avoid by checking out the table below.
Three handheld vacuum cleaners to avoid
- Carpet cleaning:
- 2 out of 5
- Hard floor cleaning:
- 3 out of 5
- Pet hair:
- 1 out of 5
- Weight in kilos:
- Member exclusive
- Capacity in litres:
- Member exclusive
- Run time:
- Member exclusive
- Turbo run time:
- Member exclusive
- Carpet cleaning:
- 1 out of 5
- Hard floor cleaning:
- 3 out of 5
- Pet hair:
- 1 out of 5
- Weight in kilos:
- Member exclusive
- Capacity in litres:
- Member exclusive
- Run time:
- Member exclusive
- Turbo run time:
- Member exclusive
- Carpet cleaning:
- 3 out of 5
- Hard floor cleaning:
- 3 out of 5
- Allergen retention:
- 1 out of 5
- Pet hair:
- 1 out of 5
- Weight in kilos:
- Member exclusive
- Capacity in litres:
- Member exclusive
- Run time:
- Member exclusive
- Turbo run time:
- Member exclusive
Is a handheld vacuum cleaner right for you?
Handheld vacuums range from the very simple 'dustbuster' type, designed for tackling quick spills, to multi-tasking vacuums with accessories for cleaning cars, carpets and tight spots.
Top-end models can be quite pricey though, with some costing more than £200. You might find that a two-in-one cordless vacuum cleaner, which can clean floors as well as tackle handheld vacuuming jobs, is more versatile.
See our cordless vacuum cleaner reviews for the best options. Whichever you choose, the best models should be able to tackle a range of quick cleaning jobs effectively.
How we test handheld vacuum cleaners
Our reviews are independent, as we buy our own products and don't take advertising. We test handheld vacuum cleaners to the same criteria in a lab, using tests designed to recreate common home cleaning scenarios, so that we only recommend the models which will work hardest for you.
We rate how good each vacuum is at picking up a variety of dust and debris including fine dust, cat litter, cereal and real pet hair. We carry out these tests on different surfaces including carpets and hard surfaces such as laminate flooring and kitchen worktops. We also rate how easy each vacuum is to use, how versatile it is, how good the battery is and how well it retains the fine dust that it sucks up. This helps you avoid models that suck dirt up only to blast it back into your home.
Experience tells us that handheld vacuums vary considerably in quality, so before you buy check our round-ups of the best handheld vacuum cleaners and the Don't Buy handheld vacuums to avoid.