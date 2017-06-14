Best cheap headphones under £50

Budget headphones, premium sound

Top-end headphones can be very expensive. But there are plenty of pairs under £50 that do the job just as well as more expensive ones. Below we list the top-scoring headphones that are available for less than £50 - regardless of whether they are in-ear, on-ear or over-ear headphones. They may not all be Best Buys but they certainly give some of the premium models a run for their money.

Importantly, all these headphones deliver good sound quality - the cheaper cost usually reflects a lack of features, such as wireless Bluetooth connection, noise cancelling and microphones.

