Best cheap headphones under £50
By Lewis Skinner
We round up the best headphones to buy under £50 based on expert reviews with ratings for sound quality, comfort, durability and features.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Budget headphones, premium sound
Top-end headphones can be very expensive. But there are plenty of pairs under £50 that do the job just as well as more expensive ones. Below we list the top-scoring headphones that are available for less than £50 - regardless of whether they are in-ear, on-ear or over-ear headphones. They may not all be Best Buys but they certainly give some of the premium models a run for their money.
Importantly, all these headphones deliver good sound quality - the cheaper cost usually reflects a lack of features, such as wireless Bluetooth connection, noise cancelling and microphones.
To see the products behind the scores in the table below, try Which? for a £1 trial. Already a member? Log in to see all the information.
Best headphones under £50
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Features:
- 2 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Durability:
- 4 out of 5
- Style:
- Member exclusive
- Wireless:
- Member exclusive
These headphones gain full marks in our sound quality test - considering their size they really pack a punch. A few features seen on top-end models are missing but that doesn't prevent these being a Best Buy.
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Features:
- 3 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Durability:
- 5 out of 5
- Style:
- Member exclusive
- Wireless:
- Member exclusive
These Best Buy wireless headphones sound like a premium pair, but only cost a fraction of the price. Sound is well balanced and full of detail, and the battery life is pretty impressive too – it can last for up to 30 hours. An absolute snip.
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Features:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Durability:
- 5 out of 5
- Style:
- Member exclusive
- Wireless:
- Member exclusive
These headphones are designed for sport, with special wings to help keep them securely in your ears while you're running. Sound quality is pretty good too, and they have buttons for controlling your music without getting your phone out of your pocket. They're a smidgeon away from being Best Buys, but they're just as good as other wireless headphones that cost five times as much.
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Features:
- 3 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Durability:
- 4 out of 5
- Style:
- Member exclusive
- Wireless:
- Member exclusive
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Features:
- 2 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Durability:
- 4 out of 5
- Style:
- Member exclusive
- Wireless:
- Member exclusive
These in-ear headphones produce a smooth, big sound with a strong, clear bass, and they're well designed and built to boot. They're very small, very light and easy to use, with accessible controls for volume, playback and taking calls.
We test headphones more thoroughly than anyone else
Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and does not accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.
Which? has put hundreds of headphones through our independent lab test. We check the sound quality across a number of genres, including classical, pop, jazz and spoken word, to make sure you’ll get the most out of your music.
Assessments are also carried out to see how comfortable and durable the headphones are, so you know how long they are likely to last. We also use a calibrated 'reference ear' to accurately test for acoustic leakage, as well as noise cancelling features. The reference ear gives us a clear indication of the frequency response for each set of headphones.
We've tested all the biggest headphone brands to find out which models are worth your money. Click the links to read more about Bose, Beats and Sennheiser headphones.