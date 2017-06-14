Best headphone brands

Which? has put hundreds of headphones to the test at our independent lab over the years. We check the sound quality across a number of genres - from classical and jazz to pop and rock - to make sure you’ll get the most out of your music. Each pair of headphones is also tested for comfort, durability and sound leakage.

In this guide, we reveal unique information on what we've learnt about each of the biggest headphone brands, such as Bose, Sony and Sennheiser. We'll tell you which brands you can trust to be reliable - and which ones you should avoid at all costs.

For the full lowdown on all the latest models, go straight to our headphones reviews.