Best headphones 2017

The best headphones for you

Headphones can be split into three main types. In-ear models are small and lightweight, making them great for portable use. On-ear and over-ear headphones are larger and have a headband to keep them in place. Below we've listed the three best in-ear headphones, on-ear headphones and over-ear headphones.

See all the best headphones by checking out our Best Buy headphone reviews

To see the products behind the scores in the table below, try Which? for a £1 trial. Already a member? Log in to see all the information.