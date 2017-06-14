Best headphones 2017
By Lewis Skinner
We round up the best in-ear, on-ear and over-ear headphones of 2016 to help you pick the perfect pair.
The best headphones for you
Headphones can be split into three main types. In-ear models are small and lightweight, making them great for portable use. On-ear and over-ear headphones are larger and have a headband to keep them in place. Below we've listed the three best in-ear headphones, on-ear headphones and over-ear headphones.
Best in-ear headphones
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Acoustic leakage:
- 5 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Wireless:
- Member exclusive
- Noise cancelling:
- Member exclusive
These headphones look great, sound great and feel great in the ear, once you have them seated properly. They don't come cheap but they're an excellent choice for iPhone and Android users alike.
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Acoustic leakage:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Wireless:
- Member exclusive
- Noise cancelling:
- Member exclusive
Audio quality is considerably better than with any other set of headphones we've tested from this brand. They sound good across all genres of music we test - classical, jazz and pop. We were also impressed with how they handle spoken word tracks.
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- External noise cancelling:
- 5 out of 5
- Acoustic leakage:
- 5 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Wireless:
- Member exclusive
- Noise cancelling:
- Member exclusive
This pair of headphone is an unusual one: a noise-cancelling in-ear pair. Designed for use on the go, they also have an ‘aware’ mode, which actually pumps outside noise into your ears. Usually in-ear headphones plug your ears, but with these you’ll be able to hear things around you if you want, such as announcements in an airport or traffic in the street.
Best on-ear headphones
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Acoustic leakage:
- 1 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Wireless:
- Member exclusive
- Noise cancelling:
- Member exclusive
These headphones gain full marks in our sound quality test - considering their size they really pack a punch. A few features seen on top-end models are missing but that doesn't prevent these being a Best Buy.
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Acoustic leakage:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Wireless:
- Member exclusive
- Noise cancelling:
- Member exclusive
These Bluetooth on-ear headphones sound excellent across the board. The Bluetooth connection is simple to set up and lets you listen to your music without the frustration of tangled cables for more than 40 hours on a single charge.
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Acoustic leakage:
- 2 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Wireless:
- Member exclusive
- Noise cancelling:
- Member exclusive
This high-end audio brand has been making hi-fi equipment for decades, and these on-ear headphones are a modern take on a classic design. They sound fantastic - while they don't boast any fancy features, they do their number one job really well.
Best Over-ear Headphones
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Features:
- 2 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Wireless:
- Member exclusive
- Cable Controls:
- Member exclusive
- Noise cancelling:
- Member exclusive
Yes, the price tag on these headphones is premium, but so is the sound. This pair are a sound investment, and one of the best we'e ever tested, thanks to clear punchy sound, packed with detail. They exude 'audiophile', and it's a well deserved label for these headphones.
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Features:
- 5 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Wireless:
- Member exclusive
- Cable Controls:
- Member exclusive
- Noise cancelling:
- Member exclusive
They might not be discreet, with their large earpads, but buy these super sounding headphones and we think you'll be only to happy to show them off. Matching style, sound and comfort, they could be your favourite headphones yet.
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Features:
- 3 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Wireless:
- Member exclusive
- Cable Controls:
- Member exclusive
- Noise cancelling:
- Member exclusive
These Over-ear headphones provide plenty of bass, and are well built and comfortable. Chatterbox's will enjoy the built in hands-free calling feature too. They do a good job of blocking out outside noise, too.
Headphones tested more thoroughly than anyone else
Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and does not accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.
Which? has put hundreds of headphones through our independent lab test. We check the sound quality across a number of genres, including classical, pop, jazz and spoken word, to make sure you’ll get the most out of your music.
Assessments are also carried out to see how comfortable and durable the headphones are, so you know how long they are likely to last. We also use a calibrated 'reference ear' to accurately test for acoustic leakage, as well as noise cancelling features. The reference ear gives us a clear indication of the frequency response for each set of headphones.