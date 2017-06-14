Best wireless headphones

We test headphones more thoroughly than anyone else

We use a panel of five experts to judge every pair of headphones on their sound quality, comfort, durability and how much sound they leak.

Using sample music from several genres, including rock, jazz and classical, we identify how versatile and suitable each set of headphones is for the music you listen to.

Ergonomists consider comfort and how easy each set of headphones is to adjust. We look at how simple they would be for left-handed users as well as people who are colourblind or hard of hearing.

When it comes to headphones, nothing is more frustrating than a noisy pair that leak enough sound for everyone in the vicinity to hear. That’s why we measure the exact decibel level of any leaked sound to make sure you choose a pair that keeps your music private. The same technology is used to test the frequency response of each set of headphones and how good they are at noise cancelling.

We also look at how stable the wireless connection is between the headphones and smartphone or MP3 player, to make sure you get uninterrupted music.

