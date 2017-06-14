Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Best wireless headphones

By Martin Pratt

Sound quality and battery drain are no longer a concern with wireless headphones. We’ve rounded up some excellent models to suit you.

Most wireless headphones work using Bluetooth. The best Bluetooth headphones are comfortable and have enough battery to see you through several long-haul flights. Most importantly, they don’t sacrifice sound quality for wireless convenience.

We’ve found great examples of wireless headphones that sit over, in or on your ear, shown in the table below.

Best wireless headphones

Sony MDR-100ABN
Today's best price £169.97
Which? score 77%
Reviewed Aug 2016
Best Buy
Performance:
5 out of 5
Features:
3 out of 5
Comfort:
4 out of 5
Type of Battery:
Member exclusive
Wireless:
Member exclusive
Noise cancelling:
Member exclusive

Despite the sparkling sound and terrific noise cancelling, these striking headphones still manage to keep going for 20 hours on a single charge. Not all of our experts were as impressed with the comfort, but that didn’t stop these cans romping to a Best Buy score.

Sony MDR-ZX330BT
Today's best price £49.97
Which? score 76%
Reviewed Jul 2015
Best Buy
Performance:
5 out of 5
Features:
3 out of 5
Comfort:
3 out of 5
Type of Battery:
Member exclusive
Wireless:
Member exclusive
Noise cancelling:
Member exclusive

40 hours of battery life puts these headphones at the top of the heap for longevity. But you need more than a big battery to achieve a Best Buy score. Thankfully, these headphones have the sound quality to match. We didn’t find a genre that they were unable to handle with aplomb.

Kitsound Outrun
Today's best price £27.68
Which? score 68%
Reviewed Jul 2015
Performance:
4 out of 5
Features:
4 out of 5
Comfort:
3 out of 5
Type of Battery:
Member exclusive
Wireless:
Member exclusive
Noise cancelling:
Member exclusive

These headphones are designed for sport, with special wings to help keep them securely in your ears while you're running. Sound quality is pretty good too, and they have buttons for controlling your music without getting your phone out of your pocket. They're a smidgeon away from being Best Buys, but they're just as good as other wireless headphones that cost five times as much.

Apple Airpods
Today's best price £195.95
Which? score 67%
Reviewed Dec 2016
Performance:
4 out of 5
Features:
3 out of 5
Comfort:
4 out of 5
Type of Battery:
Member exclusive
Wireless:
Member exclusive
Noise cancelling:
Member exclusive

These wireless headphones pair perfectly with iPhones, and even allow you to control Siri without having to get your phone out of your pocket. Sound quality is decent and they’re light and comfortable so they’re easy to take out and about with you.

beats by dr. dre Solo3 Wireless
Today's best price £189.00
Which? score 66%
Reviewed Nov 2016
Performance:
4 out of 5
Features:
4 out of 5
Comfort:
4 out of 5
Type of Battery:
Member exclusive
Wireless:
Member exclusive
Noise cancelling:
Member exclusive

These wireless on-ear headphones have a battery life of over 40 hours, so you won’t have to worry about charging them too often. There’s plenty of bass, but not at the expense of treble detail so your favourite songs will sound entertaining and lively.

We test headphones more thoroughly than anyone else

We use a panel of five experts to judge every pair of headphones on their sound quality, comfort, durability and how much sound they leak.

Using sample music from several genres, including rock, jazz and classical, we identify how versatile and suitable each set of headphones is for the music you listen to.

Ergonomists consider comfort and how easy each set of headphones is to adjust. We look at how simple they would be for left-handed users as well as people who are colourblind or hard of hearing.

When it comes to headphones, nothing is more frustrating than a noisy pair that leak enough sound for everyone in the vicinity to hear. That’s why we measure the exact decibel level of any leaked sound to make sure you choose a pair that keeps your music private. The same technology is used to test the frequency response of each set of headphones and how good they are at noise cancelling.  

We also look at how stable the wireless connection is between the headphones and smartphone or MP3 player, to make sure you get uninterrupted music.

To see our in-depth verdicts on all the models we've tested, visit our headphone reviews.

