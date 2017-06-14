Which? Don't Buy headphones
Which? Don't Buy headphones sound awful, offer little comfort and are particularly light on features. Our reviews reveal the in-ear, on-ear and over-ear headphones to avoid.
Our expert lab tests separate the headphones with terrible sound that you should avoid from those recommended as Best Buy headphones.
Log-in or sign up for a £1 trial to unlock our full list of Don’t Buy products on this page.
What makes a Don't Buy set of headphones?
Which? has reviewed the latest headphones, including models by Apple, Beats, Bose and Sony, to help find the best headphones for you. Our in-depth testing means we can recommend those headphones that offer excellent sound quality and comfort and tell you which ones will mangle your music.
- Our lab experts put every pair of headphones through the same set of tests, including sound quality, comfort, sound leakage and durability – so you'll know exactly what to expect.
- We give every pair of headphones a Which? test score so you can immediately see at a glance, which are the best and worst, plus how each model compares to each other in features and specifications.
- Our tests cover a range of brands, prices and headphone types; including in-ear, on-ear, over-ear, Bluetooth and noise cancelling.
Our Best Buy headphones sound great no matter what you are listening to. But we also find plenty of headphones that fall short in our tests - from big brand headphones with small sound to good looking sets that are literally a pain to wear.
Find out which headphones are Don’t Buys and which are Best Buys by taking out a £1 trial to Which?.