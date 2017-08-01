Top headphones for 2017
Top three in-ear headphones for 2017
By Daniel Nissenbaum
Article 1 of 3
We round up the best in-ear headphones of 2017 to help you pick the perfect pair for comfort, sound quality and more.
In-ear models are the smallest and most portable type of headphones you can buy. They're ideal for taking with you when you're out and about, whether it's on your commute or your morning jog.
Below we've listed the three best in-ear headphones on the market this year, so you can get great sound and stay comfortable when you're on the go. See all the best headphones by checking out our Best Buy headphone reviews.
Best in-ear headphones
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Acoustic leakage:
- 5 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Wireless:
- Noise cancelling:
These headphones look great, sound great and feel great in the ear, once you have them seated properly. They don't come cheap but they're an excellent choice for iPhone and Android users alike.
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Acoustic leakage:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Wireless:
- Noise cancelling:
Audio quality is considerably better than with any other set of headphones we've tested from this brand. They sound good across all genres of music we test - classical, jazz and pop. We were also impressed with how they handle spoken word tracks.
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Acoustic leakage:
- 5 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Wireless:
- Noise cancelling:
This pair of headphones is an unusual one: a noise-cancelling in-ear pair. Designed for use on the go, they also have an ‘aware’ mode, which actually pumps outside noise into your ears. Usually in-ear headphones plug your ears, but with these you’ll be able to hear things around you if you want, such as announcements in an airport or traffic in the street.
Pricing, recommendations and test scores correct at June 2017.
And here are three in-ear headphones to avoid
A bad pair of in-ear headphones isn't really worth having at all. They'll be so uncomfortable in your ears that you won't want to listen for long, and your music will sound terrible, with a lack of detail and boomy bass. To help you avoid making an expensive mistake on your next purchase, we've rounded up three of the worst models we've seen in shops this year.
In-ear headphones to avoid
- Performance:
- 1 out of 5
- Acoustic leakage:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 1 out of 5
- Durability:
- 3 out of 5
- Travel Case:
- Weight (g):
- Cable Length (cm):
- Cable Controls:
These sporty-looking headphones might seem as though they will stay secure when you're out and about, but when you get them home you'll realise that they fit terribly. They also sound awful, making these one of the worst pairs of headphones we've ever seen. Annoyingly the cord also tangles easily if you put these in your pocket - avoid them at all costs.
- Performance:
- 1 out of 5
- Acoustic leakage:
- 5 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 2 out of 5
- Durability:
- 4 out of 5
- Travel Case:
- Weight (g):
- Cable Length (cm):
- Cable Controls:
A choice of three different ear tips means that you can adjust the sound from these in-ear headphones to your liking. Unfortunately, though, the choice is between bad, worse and all over the place. Like the vast majority of headphones they have in-line remote controls built in to the cable, but these controls are more basic than most - you can't even adjust the volume without getting your phone out of your pocket.
- Performance:
- 1 out of 5
- Acoustic leakage:
- 5 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 2 out of 5
- Durability:
- 2 out of 5
- Travel Case:
- Weight (g):
- Cable Length (cm):
- Cable Controls:
This expensive pair of in-ear headphones from a highly respected audio brand should be a surefire hit, right? Wrong. Surprisingly, sound quality ranks among the worst we've seen - the powerful bass just overwhelms everything. We found them really difficult to fit properly - they pinch your ears and apply pressure where you don't want it. To top it all off, they're a bit flimsy - not well suited to everyday use while you're out and about.
Wireless in-ear headphones
Wireless technology was previously mostly limited to on-ear and over-ear headphones, as in-ear models weren't big enough to include batteries that would last long enough. However, improvements in battery technology mean that wireless in-ear models are getting more common every year.
They still don't have the same battery life as the larger types - around 5 or 6 hours compared to 15 or 20 - but they're now good enough that they'll last you a day of use.
Running headphones
Some in-ear headphones are designed for sport, with features to keep them more secure in your ears compared with normal in-ear models. This is often in the form of a rubber ‘wing’ that sits in your ear to provide extra grip. Some sports models are also water resistant, meaning you can take them for a run in the rain and not worry about damage.
Manufacturers have also started selling headphones that have fitness-tracking features. We’ve tested the Bose SoundSport Pulse, which measures your heart rate and transmits it to your smartphone via Bluetooth. Some models go even further. The Samsung Gear IconX, for example, has on-board memory so you can use its advanced fitness-tracking features without a smartphone. For more info on the best sports headphones, read our guide to the best headphones for running.