Top three best headphones for running

More on sports headphones

Wired or wireless?

One of the major decisions to make when getting a pair of headphones for exercise is whether to stump up the extra cash for a wireless pair. But other than price, there are a couple of cons with wireless models. You’ll have to remember to keep them charged to avoid being left in silence mid run. You’ll also have to take a Bluetooth-capable device out with you, when you may prefer to run with a smaller and lighter standalone MP3 player.

However, there are some pretty big pros to going wireless. First and most obvious is the increased freedom of movement that you’ll have. It can be incredibly annoying to have a cable trailing around and catching on your clothes as you run, especially if it’s a particularly intense workout. Cables rubbing and brushing against you can also really ruin the sound of your music, as vibrations are carried through the cable to your ear, and a wireless model won’t be susceptible to this.

Getting a good fit

Most sports models will be designed with features to keep them more secure in your ears compared with normal in-ear models. This is often in the form of a rubber ‘wing’ that sits in your ear to provide extra grip. Many models have loops instead. These hook around your ears to keep the headphones from falling out.

The hook/loop-type models do tend to keep the headphones secure, but we’ve found that the rubber wing design tends to be more comfortable.

Waterproof models

Fully waterproof headphones (those that would survive being fully submerged in water) are quite rare, but they do exist. Some of them even have on-board memory so you can load them with your music and use them when you’re swimming.

Much more common, however, are water-resistant or ‘splashproof’ models. These will give you some added peace of mind if you get caught in the rain while running. Many models are also advertised as being ‘sweatproof’, which means they’re designed to withstand corrosion from salty sweat.

Fitness-tracking models

Manufacturers have also started selling headphones that have fitness-tracking features. This makes some sense as a concept – why have two devices with you when you’re out for a run, when you could have just the one?

Exact features vary between models. We’ve tested the Bose SoundSport Pulse, which measures your heart rate and transmits it to your smartphone via Bluetooth. Some models go even further. The Samsung Gear IconX, for example, has on-board memory so you can use its advanced fitness-tracking features without a smartphone.