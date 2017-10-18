What are smart headphones and hearables?

You may well have already heard of ‘wearable’ technology, but you’re probably less likely to have encountered the term ‘hearable’. Wearable technology refers to smart devices that you wear, such as smartwatches, but hearables – you guessed it – are smart devices that you can listen to.

Hearables are still a relatively new class of products, and what exactly makes something a hearable is still not very rigidly defined. Broadly, it means a pair of headphones with added smart features - usually fitness tracking or a built-in voice assistant that you can use to control your smartphone.

Over the past 20 years, we’ve seen the idea of a ‘personal computer’ evolve from something you might have on your desk at work to a pocket-sized device that many people carry around with them constantly. Some manufacturers are promoting hearables as the next step as we weave computers ever closer into our daily lives.

Hearables are starting to move into the mainstream, but the concept has been around for a while. The first fitness-tracking headphones were released in 2013, but now that voice-assistant technology is starting to take off the case for smart headphones is becoming stronger. You can see the products we’ve tested in the table below.

