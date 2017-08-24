Beats headphones rated

More on Beats headphones

Bass heavy

Beats headphones can divide opinion among audio experts. Their tendency to boost the level of bass in music makes them sound great to some people, especially those who like hip hop, dance and other bass-heavy genres of music. But to others, often including members of our listening panel, this level of bass is too much.

Wireless or wired

Beats’ 2016 range of headphones consists entirely of wireless Bluetooth models, and this is certainly the direction manufacturers are going in, especially since the launch of the iPhone 7, which lacks a headphone socket. Battery lives are getting ever longer – the Studio 3 Wireless on-ear headphones, for example, will last for up to 40 hours on a single charge.

That’s not to say you can’t still get a decent pair of wired headphones, though. There are still some good Beats pairs that don’t have Bluetooth and, if you’re not bothered about having wireless headphones, you could save some money without sacrificing on sound quality.

In-ear, on-ear or over-ear headphones

Beats has headphones for all kinds of uses, but which ones are best for you? If you’re sure that Beats is the brand you’re looking for, you can read all our Beats headphone reviews here.

There is a range of in-ear models, including the Powerbeats sports headphones that are specifically designed to stay in your ears during exercise. The UrBeats in-ear headphones have been around almost since the brand’s inception – going for these is the cheapest way to get yourself a pair of Beats headphones, but they won’t have any of the latest features.

There are also on-ear and over-ear models. The over-ear Studio headphones give you noise cancelling, while the Solo wireless ones are more portable on-ear headphones that are easy to carry around every day.

If you really want to push the boat out, there’s also the Pro model – supposedly a professional-grade pair used in recording studios worldwide. These are Beats’ most expensive headphones, but they don’t have wireless or noise-cancelling technologies.

To see all the headphones we’ve tested and which are our top-scoring models, visit our headphone reviews.