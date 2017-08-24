Which headphone brand?
Bose headphones rated
By Daniel Nissenbaum
Article 4 of 6
Thinking of getting yourself some Bose headphones? Don’t spend all that cash until you’ve got our expert opinion on the brand.
Bose is a well-known audio brand from the USA, focusing on the premium end of the market. A pioneer in the field of noise cancelling, its headsets were even used by astronauts on the space shuttle missions. If you fancy shelling out about £1,000, you can buy one of its specialist aviation headsets for your weekly flight down to the shops.
For us normal music listeners, prices range from £70-80 for a pair of wired in-ear headphones to more than £250 for a top-of-the-range pair of noise-cancelling wireless over-ear headphones.
The table below contains the Bose headphones we rate the highest so, before you part with your cash, be sure to check out our expert verdicts.
Best Bose headphones
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Style:
- Wireless:
- Noise cancelling:
These headphones look great, sound great and feel great in the ear. They're specifiically designed for use during exercise or sport but they'll serve you well no matter what you're doing, whether you're on the bus or relaxing at home.
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Style:
- Wireless:
- Noise cancelling:
This pair of headphone is an unusual one: a noise-cancelling in-ear pair. Designed for use on the go, they also have an ‘aware’ mode, which actually pumps outside noise into your ears. Usually in-ear headphones plug your ears, but with these you’ll be able to hear things around you if you want, such as announcements in an airport or traffic in the street.
Your Bose headphone options
Bose makes the full range of headphone types but which one is best for you? If Bose already sounds like the brand to go for, you can read all our Bose headphone reviews here.
In-ear headphones
If you’re looking for a more portable pair of headphones, Bose makes a range of in-ear models with different features. Apart from the standard wired SoundTrue model, it has sweat and weatherproof ear buds for sport, noise-cancelling ear buds and a wireless pair, too. All Bose ear buds have characteristic rubber wings on them, designed to fold to the shape of your ear and keep the buds securely in place.
Over-ear headphones
Bose is better known for its over-ear headphones, so if you’re looking for the best possible audio quality and comfort then you’ll want one of these models. Like the in-ear headphones, there are wireless and wired versions available, as well as noise-cancelling models. The QuietComfort 35s are the flagship pair, featuring Bluetooth and noise cancelling, but they’ll set you back a cool £290. Read our full review of the QuietComfort 35s to see how they scored in our tests.
Wireless headphones
All of Bose’s wireless headphones use Bluetooth to connect to your smartphone or another Bluetooth-enabled device. Battery life will range from around six hours for the wireless in-ear SoundSport headphones, to as much as 15 hours on the QuietComfort 35s. Beware, though, it’s not just the headphones you’ll need to worry about – playing music via Bluetooth will run down your phone’s battery faster, too.
Noise-cancelling headphones
Having been at the forefront of the technology for more than 15 years, Bose’s noise cancelling is where you’d really expect its headphones to excel. Bose claims that its technology is industry leading, and it’s certainly not afraid to innovate.
Usually, wearing ear buds means that you’re removed from your surroundings, but the QC20 in-ear headphones have the unusual feature of being able to switch between keeping external noise out and actually piping it into your ears when you want to hear what’s going on. Read our full in-depth verdict of the QC20 headphones to see how well they performed in the lab.
To see all the headphones we’ve tested and which are the top-scoring models visit our headphone reviews.