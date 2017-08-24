Bose headphones rated

Your Bose headphone options

Bose makes the full range of headphone types but which one is best for you? If Bose already sounds like the brand to go for, you can read all our Bose headphone reviews here.

In-ear headphones

If you’re looking for a more portable pair of headphones, Bose makes a range of in-ear models with different features. Apart from the standard wired SoundTrue model, it has sweat and weatherproof ear buds for sport, noise-cancelling ear buds and a wireless pair, too. All Bose ear buds have characteristic rubber wings on them, designed to fold to the shape of your ear and keep the buds securely in place.

Over-ear headphones

Bose is better known for its over-ear headphones, so if you’re looking for the best possible audio quality and comfort then you’ll want one of these models. Like the in-ear headphones, there are wireless and wired versions available, as well as noise-cancelling models. The QuietComfort 35s are the flagship pair, featuring Bluetooth and noise cancelling, but they’ll set you back a cool £290. Read our full review of the QuietComfort 35s to see how they scored in our tests.

Wireless headphones

All of Bose’s wireless headphones use Bluetooth to connect to your smartphone or another Bluetooth-enabled device. Battery life will range from around six hours for the wireless in-ear SoundSport headphones, to as much as 15 hours on the QuietComfort 35s. Beware, though, it’s not just the headphones you’ll need to worry about – playing music via Bluetooth will run down your phone’s battery faster, too.

Noise-cancelling headphones

Having been at the forefront of the technology for more than 15 years, Bose’s noise cancelling is where you’d really expect its headphones to excel. Bose claims that its technology is industry leading, and it’s certainly not afraid to innovate.

Usually, wearing ear buds means that you’re removed from your surroundings, but the QC20 in-ear headphones have the unusual feature of being able to switch between keeping external noise out and actually piping it into your ears when you want to hear what’s going on. Read our full in-depth verdict of the QC20 headphones to see how well they performed in the lab.

To see all the headphones we’ve tested and which are the top-scoring models visit our headphone reviews.