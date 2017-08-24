Which headphone brand?
Most reliable headphone brands
By Daniel Nissenbaum
Article 1 of 6
Don’t waste your money on headphones that will break after five minutes. We rank the most popular headphone brands to reveal which go the distance.
Every year, we survey thousands of people to find out which headphone brands cause you the most problems and which build their headphones to last. The brands with the fewest faults get the best reliability scores.
The most common fault reported with headphones, whether they're in-ear, on-ear or over-ear is problems with the cable or headphone jack. Over-ear and on-ear headphones are generally very reliable, but smaller, flimsier in-ear pairs go wrong much more often.
Our reliability survey of nearly 10,000 people allows us to rank headphone brands on reliability, with separate rankings for in-ear, on-ear and over-ear models. We have results for all the biggest manufacturers, including Beats, Bose, Sennheiser and Sony.
The table below summarises the results for each brand. Once you’ve got the information you need, find the ideal pair of headphones for you by visiting our Best Buy headphones page.
In-ear headphones
|Brand name
|Reliability star rating
|Percentage reliability score
|91%
|89%
|87%
|83%
|81%
|
Table notes
Results based on June/July 2017 reliability survey of 634 in-ear headphone owners. Data correct at August 2017.
On-ear headphones
|Brand name
|Reliability star rating
|Percentage reliability score
|99%
|94%
|93%
|91%
|
Table notes
Results based on June/July 2017 reliability survey of 475 on-ear headphone owners. Data correct at August 2017.
Over-ear headphones
|Brand name
|Reliability star rating
|Percentage reliability score
|95%
|92%
|90%
|90%
|73%
|
Table notes
Results based on June/July 2017 reliability survey of 957 over-ear headphone owners. Data correct at August 2017.
Which headphone brand stays fault-free longest?
You'd probably think twice before splashing out on an expensive pair of headphones if you knew they'd go wrong within a year or two. Equally you might be persuaded to spend more on a pair that were built to last.
The graph below shows how the brand that stays fault-free for longest compares to the worst brand and the average. Which? members can see how brands compare for faults and which are the best and worst in the table underneath.
In-ear headphones
|Brand name
|% faults after one year
|% faults after five years
|8%
|14%
|7%
|12%
|8%
|21%
|12%
|17%
|3%
|6%
Table notes
On-ear headphones
|Brand name
|% faults after one year
|% faults after five years
|2%
|2%
|3%
|12%
|3%
|7%
|5%
|7%
Table notes
Over-ear headphones
|Brand
|% faults after one year
|% faults after five years
|3%
|11%
|23%
|30%
|5%
|9%
|4%
|11%
|3%
|5%
Table notes
How headphone brands compare
On-ear and over-ear headphones are generally reliable. On average, less than 10% of them will develop a fault within the first five years of use. In-ear headphones are slightly less reliable though - buy a pair of these and there's a 19% chance that you'll experience a fault of some kind within five years.
Not all on-ear and over-ear brands are reliable though. One brand's over-ear headphones do far worse than the rest - a worrying 30% of its headphones will experience some kind of fault over five years. Similarly if you choose the best brand of in-ear headphones you can buck the trend too - you'll be three times less likely to get a fault than with the average pair. Even better is that this brand has a pair available for less than £50, proving that price and quality aren't always related.
The more eagle-eyed among you may have noticed that the reliability scores we give in the first table do not exactly match the percentages of faulty products in the second table. This is because we don’t just take the raw number of faults into account when we calculate our scores: we also ask people how severe faults were and when they happened. We judge major or catastrophic faults more harshly than minor annoyances, and also penalise faults that occur when the product is new and hasn’t had much use.
Common headphone problems
As mentioned above, the most common fault was with the headphone jack or cable, but this wasn't the only thing that went wrong with people's headphones. Of the faults reported, these were the next most common:
- 23% - faulty physical connections (eg cable, 3.5mm jack)
- 21% - faulty internal wiring
- 18% - sound stopped working completely
A faulty cable or headphone jack could cause sound to cut out intermittently, or render the headphones completely useless. Some on-ear and over-ear models feature detachable cables that are easily replaced. However, for many models this would require buying a whole new pair. It is possible to greatly reduce the likelihood of cable damage by simply storing your headphones in a good protective case and being careful not to put any undue stress on the cable when you're using them. This is another argument for making the switch to wireless headphones - there's no cable to get broken.
In much the same way as the external cable, faulty internal wiring could cause intermittent sound problems or a complete loss of sound. This fault came up a lot in our reliability survey, only occurring slightly less than problems with the cable. This is surprising, given the relative flimsiness of the cable compared with the internal wires. Unfortunately there's very little you can do about this kind of fault, other than trying to protect your headphones from damage as mentioned above.
Sound stopping working completely is more of a symptom than a fault, but many headphone owners reported this issue in our survey. There are a wide variety of reasons that this could happen. Faulty connections and wiring would be two possible causes for wired headphones. Bluetooth headphones can occasionally develop problems with the processor chip that's required to turn the Bluetooth signal into music. In this scenario there's no easy fix, and the headphones would probably need to be replaced.