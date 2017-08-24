Sennheiser headphones rated

Sennheiser is one of the biggest names in audio. The German brand has been making headphones since the 1950s. In the 1960s Sennheiser was the first brand to develop open-backed headphones, which can make it seem like the music is really in the room with you. This is in contrast to the more common closed-back headphones, which keep sound shut in around your ears, making music sound more like it’s being beamed into your head.

These days the company makes a huge range of headphones from very cheap functional pairs that you can pick up for less than £15, all the way up to the most expensive pair of headphones in the world, the Orpheus. Sculpted from marble, wood and high-quality metals, this audiophile monster will set you back a cool £35,700.

It’s fair to say that in between those two price points there should be something to suit anybody’s tastes and budget, but not all Sennheiser headphones necessarily match their price tag. There are expensive models that fail to deliver, and great-value pairs that outperform ones costing hundreds of pounds more.

The only way to make sure you get the most for your money is by reading our Sennheiser headphone reviews. However, to help you out, we’ve rounded up our top picks from the Sennheiser range in the table below.

