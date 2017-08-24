Sennheiser headphones rated

Which headphone brand?
Sennheiser makes a larger range of headphones than any other brand, but is that a sign of quality or the complete opposite?
Sennheiser is one of the biggest names in audio. The German brand has been making headphones since the 1950s. In the 1960s Sennheiser was the first brand to develop open-backed headphones, which can make it seem like the music is really in the room with you. This is in contrast to the more common closed-back headphones, which keep sound shut in around your ears, making music sound more like it’s being beamed into your head.
These days the company makes a huge range of headphones from very cheap functional pairs that you can pick up for less than £15, all the way up to the most expensive pair of headphones in the world, the Orpheus. Sculpted from marble, wood and high-quality metals, this audiophile monster will set you back a cool £35,700.
It’s fair to say that in between those two price points there should be something to suit anybody’s tastes and budget, but not all Sennheiser headphones necessarily match their price tag. There are expensive models that fail to deliver, and great-value pairs that outperform ones costing hundreds of pounds more.
The only way to make sure you get the most for your money is by reading our Sennheiser headphone reviews. However, to help you out, we’ve rounded up our top picks from the Sennheiser range in the table below.
Best Sennheiser headphones
These headphones are the best we’ve ever tested, and we’ve tested a lot. Our expert listening panel were blown away by their punchy sound that was both powerful and detailed. No matter what genre we listened to these headphones handled it with aplomb. You won’t do much better for any price.
These headphones were clearly designed to be fashionable as well as sound good, and they succeed at both. They give you a lot of bass, but resist the temptation to go overboard like so many modern headphones do. Scoring 81%, this pair is competing with and beating top-of-the-range headphones that cost three times as much.
This reasonably-priced pair has been around for years, but in terms of sound quality they pack a punch that many premium pairs can’t match. They’re also incredibly portable for an on-ear pair. They may be simple but you won’t find better value no matter which brand you’re looking at.
More on Sennheiser headphones
Sennheiser makes a huge range of headphones, including models for a variety of specific uses.
Sport
Sennheiser makes a range of in-ear headphones that are specifically designed for use during exercise. For example, the CX 686G pair feature wings that slide out to fit your ear and keep the earphones securely in place during your workout.
As well as the secure fit, Sennheiser’s sports headphones are all splash and sweat resistant, so you’ll be able to take them for a run in the rain and not worry about water damage. There’s also a wired remote so you can control your music while running without getting your phone or music player out of your pocket.
Home use
It may be fairly niche, but many manufacturers seem to ignore the possibility that you might want a pair of headphones to use at home. Many people want to listen to their music and TV in high quality without disturbing anyone, and others who are hard of hearing may appreciate the clearer sound compared with TV speakers.
Most manufacturers have to factor in portability to their headphone designs, but these specialist home models can be as large as they need to be to give fantastic sound quality and comfort.
If you don’t plan on venturing out of your living room, you can also have wireless headphones that use a radio transmitter like the RS 175s. In theory this can give better sound quality than the more usual Bluetooth wireless pairs, as Bluetooth has a maximum quality that music can be transmitted in.
High-end headphones
Sennheiser also has a range of headphones aimed more at audiophiles than your average music listener. Instead of focusing on styling and features such as Bluetooth connections or noise cancelling, these expensive models are designed for sound quality alone.
They’re also designed for long listening sessions, which means they’re usually very comfortable. The HD 630VB headphones are expensive, bulky and uncompromising, but our listening panel loved how comfortable they were, as long as you don’t have big hair!
Assistive listening
Sennheiser also makes a range of devices specifically for people who are hard of hearing. The assistive listening range allows you to experience your TV audio or hi-fi sound wirelessly in your ears, at the volume you choose without disturbing those around you.
There are systems that are compatible with hearing aids, such as the SET 840 S, and the A 200 is even simpler – it just amplifies the sound around you and pipes it into your ears. These pairs are too specialist for us to have reviewed, but if you want to be able to enjoy clearer home audio they’re well worth a look.
To find your perfect pair, read all our in-depth verdicts by visiting our headphone reviews.