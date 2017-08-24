Top headphone brands for 2017

Choosing the best brand of headphones

As you can see from the tables above, whether you're looking for an in-ear, on-ear or over-ear pair, there are brands to go for and brands to avoid. Buying a pair of headphones from the top over-ear brand gives you a great chance of getting a pair you're happy with. Compare this to the bottom-ranked brand, which has comparatively poor reliability and hasn't convinced its customers that they've made a good choice.

The best way to avoid disappointment is to read our reviews. While the scores and ratings above are a good guide to what you might expect from brands, you won't know how an individual model compares. Also, some brands, such as Sennheiser and Sony, make a much larger range of models than the others. The scores above are just an average of their whole range, so checking the reviews will let you see if there are any models that buck the trend for that brand.

How we calculate the best and worst brands

Every year we carry out a huge member survey. Thousands of people are asked about the products that they own, and how satisfied they are with them. We also ask how likely they are to recommend their products to someone else. We use these figures to calculate a percentage score so we can rank brands on how customers feel about their products.