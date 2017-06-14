Which iPhone headphones should you buy?

When you’re choosing headphones to pair with your iPhone, there are a few things to consider. First of all, how good are the ones that come with it in the box and should you replace them?

If you do choose to upgrade, you’ll need to think about compatibility (for wired headphones), how portable you want them to be and, of course, the sound quality they’ll give you. Durability is important too – if you’re carrying your headphones around with you all day, you’ll need a pair that won’t quickly fall apart. Finally, you’ll probably also want a pair with a built-in microphone so you can take calls while using your headphones.

The big news with the launch of the iPhone 7 was the removal of the headphone jack, which means you can only use wired headphones with a Lightning cable jack (an adaptor for standard headphones is supplied with the phone) or wireless headphones. Battery life for wireless in-ear headphones isn’t great, so two of the three models we've featured here are wired pairs, but you can visit our guide to the best wireless headphones to see our picks.

The table below rounds up our top-rated headphones for using with iPhones. Pick one of these pairs and you’ll enjoy crystal-clear sound quality from your iPhone, whether you’re listening to music or talking with friends and family.

