Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

14 health products you don't need

By Joanna Pearl

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

From cough syrup to hair-loss shampoo, our experts reveal the health products that just aren't worth the money.

Health product pills in bottles

 

We chose popular health products from pharmacy shelves - from cough medicines to hair-loss shampoo, whitening toothpaste to dementia-prevention food supplements - and found that you could save a cumulative £100 by removing them from your shopping basket.

That's because they make claims that our experts - selected for their clinical and academic expertise - believe are not backed up by convincing evidence.

Log in now to find out which health products could be a waste of your time and money. 

If you're not yet a member, you can sign up for a £1 trial to Which? to get instant access to this and all of our other member-only content. You'll also be able to see the best and worst optician shops - rated by more than 5,000 customers.

Related articles

SHARE THIS PAGE
Which? works for you © Which? 2017