Boots Hearing Care/David Ormerod Hearing Centre review

Boots Hearing Care promises the highest level of personal care, but how do Which? members rate its staff and service?

Boots Hearing Care is a major hearing aid provider, with around 490 branches in the UK.

We asked Which? members who've bought hearing aids from Boots Hearing Care or David Ormerod (which merged with Boots in 2013) to rate the firms on factors including hearing aid prices, customer service and facilities.

Scores and ratings are based on an online survey in September 2016 of 568 Which? members who had bought hearing aid(s) privately within the previous five years.

Customer score combines overall satisfaction and the likelihood that the person would recommend the provider to a friend.

Star ratings: appointments/waiting is based on ease of booking follow-up appointments, and waiting times; products and pricing is based on range of hearing aids offered, transparency of pricing and suitability of hearing aids; staff and service rates staff professionalism and knowledge, clarity of verbal and written information, customer service, and handling of questions and concerns; facilities rates retailer cleanliness, comfort and privacy.

Boots hearing aid prices

What do hearing aid customers think of the shop they bought from?

'I suspect I could have paid less elsewhere. Didn't like the pressure afterwards to buy expensive insurance.'

'Excellent service. The examination and hearing test were very thorough. Follow-up service very good. Any problems/concerns dealt with promptly.'

'Value for money rated fair, but only because I was insistent and pushed very hard to get a very substantial discount.'

'A very friendly service, and I felt the company cared about its customers.'

'The hearing test room wasn't isolated from outside noise.'

'Very thorough test and examination. Supplied aids same day. Lost one aid at airport, replaced free of charge.'