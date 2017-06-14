Best hearing aid providers
NHS vs private hearing aid providers
Trying to decide whether to buy hearing aids privately or get them from the NHS? Real-life customers reveal the pros and cons.
Most people get their hearing aids from the NHS. But with a growing number of hearing aid specialists on our high streets, should you choose to go private?
The key question is whether there is a significant difference. How do the two types of service compare in terms of customer satisfaction? To find out, we surveyed Which? members who have recently got a hearing aid via the NHS or bought hearing aids from a private provider. We grilled them on how things had gone from start to finish, and asked them to rate their experience.
NHS hearing aids vs private providers
Sample sizes: NHS (1,108), private sector (638)
To find out who are the best and worst private hearing aid retailers, with customer service ratings for Amplifon, Boots, Hidden Hearing, Specsavers Hearcare, Scrivens and independent stores, see private hearing aid providers.
How to decide whether to go private or via the NHS
If you're considering going private, ask yourself these key questions:
- Are you prepared to pay ongoing costs, from replacement hearing aids to batteries and wax-traps?
- How important is it that you have appointments quickly?
- Do you want to see the same audiologist each time?
- Do you want to be able to choose the type and style of hearing aid you get, and are you hoping for discreet or invisible hearing aids?
To understand more about the pros and cons of each option, explore our guides to NHS hearing aids and privately bought hearing aids.