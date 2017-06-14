NHS vs private hearing aid providers

Trying to decide whether to buy hearing aids privately or get them from the NHS? Real-life customers reveal the pros and cons.

Most people get their hearing aids from the NHS. But with a growing number of hearing aid specialists on our high streets, should you choose to go private?

The key question is whether there is a significant difference. How do the two types of service compare in terms of customer satisfaction? To find out, we surveyed Which? members who have recently got a hearing aid via the NHS or bought hearing aids from a private provider. We grilled them on how things had gone from start to finish, and asked them to rate their experience.

NHS hearing aids vs private providers

NHS hearing aids vs privately bought hearing aids NHS Private sector Time spent getting and waiting to be seen at appointments Ease of booking follow-up appointments Professionalism and knowledge of staff Customer service Dealing with questions or concerns Time given to choose between options Clarity of written and verbal information provided Range of aids offered Transparency of pricing n/a Value for money n/a Cleanliness of hearing aid facilities Comfort of facilities Level of privacy Table notes: Scores and ratings are based on the results of an online survey conducted in September 2016 of 1,746 Which? members who had obtained a hearing aid within the previous five years, either via the NHS (and paid for by the NHS) or from a hearing aid retailer (and paid for by the customer). The percentages represent the proportion of people who rated the service as either 'excellent' or 'good'.

Sample sizes: NHS (1,108), private sector (638)

How to decide whether to go private or via the NHS

If you're considering going private, ask yourself these key questions:

Are you prepared to pay ongoing costs, from replacement hearing aids to batteries and wax-traps?

How important is it that you have appointments quickly?

Do you want to see the same audiologist each time?

Do you want to be able to choose the type and style of hearing aid you get, and are you hoping for discreet or invisible hearing aids?

To understand more about the pros and cons of each option, explore our guides to NHS hearing aids and privately bought hearing aids.