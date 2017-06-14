Scrivens Hearing Care / The Hearing Company review

Scrivens Hearing Care says it provides the very best in hearing tests, digital hearing aids and local hearing care. Do its customers agree?

Scrivens Hearing Care is one of the main hearing aid providers in the UK, with more than 300 outlets. We asked Which? members who've bought hearing aids from Scrivens Hearing Care to rate the retailer for its prices, customer service, staff knowledge and more.

Scrivens/The Hearing Company customer ratings Appointments/waiting Products/pricing Staff/service Facilities Sample size Customer score Table notes

Scores and ratings are based on an online survey in September 2016 of 568 Which? members who had bought hearing aid(s) privately within the previous five years.

Customer score combines overall satisfaction and the likelihood that the person would recommend the provider to a friend.

Star ratings: appointments/waiting is based on ease of booking follow-up appointments, and waiting times; products and pricing is based on range of hearing aids offered, transparency of pricing and suitability of hearing aids; staff and service rates staff professionalism and knowledge, clarity of verbal and written information, customer service, and handling of questions and concerns; facilities rates retailer cleanliness, comfort and privacy.

What the customers say

'I suspect I could have paid less elsewhere. Didn't like the pressure afterwards to buy expensive insurance.'

'Excellent service. The examination and hearing test was very thorough. Follow-up service very good. Any problems/concerns dealt with promptly.'

'Value for money rated fair, but only because I was insistent and pushed very hard to get a very substantial discount.'

'A very friendly service, and I felt the company cared about its customers.'

'The hearing test room wasn't isolated from outside noise.'

'Very thorough test and examination. Supplied aids same day. Lost one aid at airport, replaced free of charge.'