Black & Decker hedge trimmers guide

Black & Decker is a familiar name for tools around the home and garden. It produces electric and cordless strimmers, leaf blowers and chainsaws, as well as electric shredders and pressure washers.

Black & Decker has a wide range of hedge trimmers, from low-wattage electric hedge trimmers with short blades through to 36V cordless models. There are even a couple of long-reach pole trimmers in the range.

As well as trialling hedge trimmers in real-world tests, we survey hundreds of hedge trimmer owners each year to find out how reliable each brand is, as well as getting the views of people who actually own them.

Find out how Black & Decker hedge trimmers perform in our reviews.