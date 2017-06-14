Black & Decker hedge trimmers guide
By Adele Dyer
Black & Decker is one of the most popular brands of hedge trimmers, but how do they score in our tests and rate for reliability and value for money?
Black & Decker is a familiar name for tools around the home and garden. It produces electric and cordless strimmers, leaf blowers and chainsaws, as well as electric shredders and pressure washers.
Black & Decker has a wide range of hedge trimmers, from low-wattage electric hedge trimmers with short blades through to 36V cordless models. There are even a couple of long-reach pole trimmers in the range.
As well as trialling hedge trimmers in real-world tests, we survey hundreds of hedge trimmer owners each year to find out how reliable each brand is, as well as getting the views of people who actually own them.
Which? verdict on Black & Decker hedge trimmers
Below we've collated all our test results for Black & Decker hedge trimmers plus our unique brand and reliability ratings to bring you an at-a-glance guide to Black & Decker hedge trimmers.
In the table below we've outlined how many of the brand's current models are Best Buys and highlighted its overall pros and cons, to help you decide if a Black & Decker hedge trimmer is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think the Black & Decker brand is worth buying.
|Black & Decker hedge trimmer overview table
|Number tested since 2011
|10
|Average test score
|Score range
|Brand reliability rating
|Value for money rating
|Customer score
|Should I buy it?
Table notes
There are many hedge trimmers to choose from. Take a look at our best hedge trimmer brands to see how Black & Decker compared to the other major hedge trimmer brands.
How much do Black & Decker hedge trimmers cost?
Some Black & Decker models can be found for around £40 for basic, electric models with lower wattage electric motors. There is a wide range of other models that go up to 36V cordless models, which cost around £150.
This is similar to hedge trimmers from Bosch and Flymo - two of the other most popular hedge trimmer brands.
Choosing the best Black & Decker hedge trimmer
Black & Decker hedge trimmers are aimed at home users and they don't make any petrol models.
It has a variety of electric models, ranging from the 450W model with a 50cm-long blade, up to a model with a 650W motor and a 60cm-long blade. These cost from around £40 to £100.
The cordless models start with an 18V Ni-Cad battery powered model with a 50cm blade; the most powerful model has a 36V lithium ion battery. Prices are from £60 to around £150.
Finally, Black & Decker has a few models for very small or very large hedges. There is a cordless shrub pruner with a short 15cm-long blade for trimming topiary, which costs around £40. For tall hedges, there are two cordless long-reach pole trimmers, one with a Ni-Cad battery, the other with a lithium-ion battery. The latter costs around £140.