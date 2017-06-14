Flymo hedge trimmers guide
By Adele Dyer
Flymo is well known for garden tools, including hedge trimmers, but how does it score in our tests and rate for reliability and value for money?
Flymo is a familiar name for garden tools, especially lawnmowers. Flymo concentrates on electric and cordless garden tools, including strimmers, leaf blowers, leaf blowers vacs and garden rakes, as well as lawnmowers and hedge trimmers.
Flymo has a small range of two cordless and three electric hedge trimmers, with one cordless long-reach pole trimmer, all aimed at home gardeners. Prices range from around £55 to £100.
As well as trialling hedge trimmers in real-world tests, we survey hundreds of hedge trimmer owners each year to find out how reliable each brand is and get the views of people who actually own them.
Which? verdict on Flymo hedge trimmers
Below we've collated all our test results for Flymo hedge trimmers plus our unique brand and reliability ratings to bring you an at-a-glance guide to Flymo hedge trimmers.
In the table below we've outlined how many of the brand's current models are Best Buys and highlighted its overall pros and cons, to help you decide if a Flymo hedge trimmer is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think the Flymo brand is worth buying.
|Flymo hedge trimmers overview table
|Number tested since 2011
|3
|Average test score
|Score range
|Brand reliability rating
|Value for money rating
|Customer score
|Should I buy it?
Table notes
How much do Flymo hedge trimmers cost?
Flymo's hedge trimmers range from £55 for a basic electric model to £100 for a cordless long-reach pole trimmer. This is a little more than Bosch and Black & Decker for the low-cost models, but as Flymo make lower-powered hedge trimmers than either of these brands, we can't compare them on high-specification hedge trimmers.
Choosing the best Flymo hedge trimmer
Flymo hedge trimmers are aimed at home gardeners and the brand doesn't make any petrol models.
The three electric models have 450W and 500W motors and blade lengths from 45cm to 60cm-long. All have a fixed front handle rather than the wraparound handle found on hedge trimmers from other brands. Read our reviews to find out what we found in our tests.
The three cordless models all run from lithium-ion batteries. The two standard models have 18V or 24V batteries and 42cm or 50cm-long blades. The long-reach pole trimmer has an 18V battery and a 42cm-long blade, and it can be extended to cut up to 3m high.