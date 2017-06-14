Flymo hedge trimmers guide

Flymo is a familiar name for garden tools, especially lawnmowers. Flymo concentrates on electric and cordless garden tools, including strimmers, leaf blowers, leaf blowers vacs and garden rakes, as well as lawnmowers and hedge trimmers.

Flymo has a small range of two cordless and three electric hedge trimmers, with one cordless long-reach pole trimmer, all aimed at home gardeners. Prices range from around £55 to £100.

As well as trialling hedge trimmers in real-world tests, we survey hundreds of hedge trimmer owners each year to find out how reliable each brand is and get the views of people who actually own them.

Find out how Flymo hedge trimmers perform in our reviews.