Hedge trimmer features explained

Hedge trimmer features to look for

Blade length

The blade consists of a fixed bar with long rounded teeth and a reciprocating one with shorter sharpened teeth. The longer the blade, the more you will be able to cut with each sweep, but the heavier and harder to manoeuvre the trimmer becomes. Make sure the weight and balance feel right for you. For most gardeners, a 45-60cm blade is suitable and we have tested lots of models in this range. Find out which are our current best hedge trimmers.

Teeth spacing

The distance between teeth affects the size of stem that the hedge trimmer can cut. Wider teeth can cut bigger branches, but this needs to be matched by a larger motor in order to have the power to cut through the branch cleanly. Many hedge trimmers have a fairly restricted width of up to 20mm between teeth, which is fine for an annual trim of a typical garden hedge, or for twiggy hedges such as privet.

If you need to tackle overgrown hedges or those with thicker branches, such as holly and laurel, look for a trimmer with a wider spacing between teeth. In our tests we found that most hedge trimmers could cut live branches that fit between their teeth. However, some left ragged cuts that look unattractive and offer more chance for diseases to enter the plant.

Blade extensions

Some blades have fixed teeth at the end. This will prevent you from cutting anything that you hit by accident, including your legs, and so they will prevent serious injury.