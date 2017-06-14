Qualcast hedge trimmers guide
By Adele Dyer
Qualcast is a very popular brand of hedge trimmers, but how do they score in our tests and rate for reliability and value for money?
Qualcast is a familiar name for garden equipment, best known for its lawnmowers. Qualcast was a British brand, but is now owned by Bosch and is sold exclusively through Argos and Homebase.
In addition to hedge trimmers and lawnmowers, it also sells strimmers, chainsaws, pressure washers, shredders, leaf blower vacs, rotavators and scarifiers, and has electric, cordless and petrol tools. The hedge trimmer range is limited. There are two electric hedge trimmers, one petrol model and one cordless model.
As well as trialling hedge trimmers in real-world tests, we survey hundreds of hedge trimmer owners each year to find out how reliable each brand is, as well as the views of people who actually own them.
There are many hedge trimmers to choose from. Take a look at our best hedge trimmer brands to see how Qualcast compared to the other major hedge trimmer brands.
How much do Qualcast hedge trimmers cost?
This brand is aimed at those on a budget, so Qualcast electric hedge trimmers are £40 and £50, its cordless model is £55, and its petrol hedge trimmer is £120.
Choosing the best Qualcast hedge trimmer
Qualcast has two electric hedge trimmers. One has a 500W motor and a 51cm-long blade, and the other has a 600W motor and a 60cm-long blade. Both have a wraparound front handle and a 10m-long cord.
The cordless model has an 18V lithium-ion battery and a wraparound front handle. The battery clips onto the rear of the handle.
Qualcast's petrol hedge trimmer has a 26cc engine and a 55cm-long blade with a tooth-spacing of 22mm.