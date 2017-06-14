Qualcast hedge trimmers guide

Qualcast is a familiar name for garden equipment, best known for its lawnmowers. Qualcast was a British brand, but is now owned by Bosch and is sold exclusively through Argos and Homebase.

In addition to hedge trimmers and lawnmowers, it also sells strimmers, chainsaws, pressure washers, shredders, leaf blower vacs, rotavators and scarifiers, and has electric, cordless and petrol tools. The hedge trimmer range is limited. There are two electric hedge trimmers, one petrol model and one cordless model.

As well as trialling hedge trimmers in real-world tests, we survey hundreds of hedge trimmer owners each year to find out how reliable each brand is, as well as the views of people who actually own them.

Find out how Qualcast hedge trimmers perform in our reviews.