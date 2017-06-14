Which? Don't Buy hedge trimmers

The image above shows the real life implications of our testing. Find out how our expert lab tests separate the hedge trimmers you should avoid from those recommended as Best Buy hedge trimmers.

Don't Buy these terrible hedge trimmers

We've tested all the most popular hedge trimmers, including models from Bosch, Black & Decker and Stihl, to help you find the best one for your garden. Our rigorous tests mean we can recommend hedge trimmers that will cut quickly and efficiently, leave a neat finish and be a joy to use.

Our exhaustive tests have found hedge trimmers that struggle to cut through even thin privet branches, or rip and chew up twigs to leave a messy-looking hedge.

Some models are heavy and cumbersome to use, or have poorly placed handles and switches that will leave your arms and hands aching.

Our tests cover electric, cordless and petrol hedge trimmers, as well as long-reach pole trimmers, from a wide range of brands.

We carry out our tests on a wide range of hedges, so if we find a hedge trimmer that cuts badly in our tests, you know it will make a mess of your hedges. Our list of Don't Buy trimmers will help you avoid the worst hedge trimmers, so check this out before you buy.

