Ryobi hedge trimmers guide
By Adele Dyer
Ryobi is an increasingly popular brand of hedge trimmers, but how do they score in our tests and rate for reliability and value for money?
Ryobi has become increasingly popular over the past few years. It makes a wide range of home and garden tools, with corded-electric, cordless and petrol models. It makes hedge trimmers, strimmers, lawn mowers, chainsaws, leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs, shredders, pressure washers and rotavators.
Ryobi has several standard electric hedge trimmers in its range, and one electric long-reach pole trimmer, but just the one petrol model. Ryobi is starting to concentrate more on cordless tools, and has several models that all use the One+ battery. This is an 18V battery that can be used across a wide range of home and garden tools.
As well as trialling hedge trimmers in real-world tests, we survey hundreds of hedge trimmer owners each year to find out how reliable each brand is, as well as the views of people who actually own them.
Which? verdict on Ryobi hedge trimmers
Below, we've collated all our test results for Ryobi hedge trimmers plus our unique brand and reliability ratings to bring you an at-a-glance guide to Ryobi hedge trimmers.
In the table below, we've outlined how many of the brand's current models are Best Buys and highlighted its overall pros and cons, to help you decide whether a Ryobi hedge trimmer is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think the Ryobi brand is worth buying.
|Ryobi hedge trimmer overview table
|Number tested since 2011
|6
|Average test score
|Score range
|Brand reliability rating
|Value for money rating
|Customer score
|Should I buy it?
Table notes
How much do Ryobi hedge trimmers cost?
Ryobi's electric models start from around £45, and the most expensive is around £110, so they are competitively priced compared to Bosch and Black & Decker. The cordless models are around £85. Ryobi's only petrol model is priced around £160, while its electric long-reach pole trimmer is just over £100.
Choosing the best Ryobi hedge trimmer
Most of Ryobi's range are electric hedge trimmers. Unlike many hedge trimmers from other manufacturers, these all have wrap-around front handles. They start with a 420W hedge trimmer with a 45cm-long blade for around £45. There are then models with 500W, 550W, 600W and 650W motors, and blades between 50cm and 60cm long. Some of the range have rotating handles so you can continue from cutting the side to cutting the top of the hedge while keeping the grip you find most comfortable.
Ryobi lists several cordless models on its website, but only one is available at the moment. This is very similar to the top-of-the-range electric models and has a rotating handle.
The petrol model also has a rotating handle, a 26cc motor and a 60cm-long blade.
Finally, Ryobi's long-reach pole trimmer is powered by a 450W motor and has a 45cm-long blade that articulates through 135 degrees. The shaft extends to an impressive 2.7m.