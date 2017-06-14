Ryobi hedge trimmers guide

Ryobi has become increasingly popular over the past few years. It makes a wide range of home and garden tools, with corded-electric, cordless and petrol models. It makes hedge trimmers, strimmers, lawn mowers, chainsaws, leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs, shredders, pressure washers and rotavators.

Ryobi has several standard electric hedge trimmers in its range, and one electric long-reach pole trimmer, but just the one petrol model. Ryobi is starting to concentrate more on cordless tools, and has several models that all use the One+ battery. This is an 18V battery that can be used across a wide range of home and garden tools.

As well as trialling hedge trimmers in real-world tests, we survey hundreds of hedge trimmer owners each year to find out how reliable each brand is, as well as the views of people who actually own them.

Find out how Ryobi hedge trimmers perform in our reviews.