Should I buy a long-reach hedge trimmer?

If you want to trim a tall hedge, a long-reach or telescopic hedge trimmer could be the answer. Some hedges are so tall that you can't cut the top easily with a conventional hedge trimmer, and we wouldn't recommend balancing on a ladder while using one.

Long-reach or extendable-pole hedge trimmers have fixed or extendable shafts which let you cut the side of a hedge above head height. The blade can also be set at various angles up to 90o to the shaft, so you can cut the top while standing on the ground.

