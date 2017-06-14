Top five hedge trimmers for large hedges
By Adele Dyer
We round up the top-scoring hedge trimmers that are perfect for cutting tall, wide, long or overgrown hedges down to size.
Find the best hedge trimmer for large hedges
Our tests have uncovered a huge variation in how well some hedge trimmers can cope with large hedges that generally have thicker branches. Some will trim beautifully, leaving clean cuts and a neat finish in double-quick time. Others lack the power to get through overgrown hedges, are slow, and leave branches looking as if they have been chewed rather than cut cleanly.
The hedge trimmers we've chosen here all cut quickly, so it won't take as long to cut a large hedge. Most have a long blade that will cut more in a single sweep, and they all have the power to make short work of thick branches.
All of the hedge trimmers in the table below have gone through our rigorous field testing, so you can be sure they’re the best of the bunch for keeping your garden tidy, and that they're easy to use.
Best hedge trimmers for large hedges
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 5 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 5 out of 5
- Power source:
- Blade length:
- Weight:
If you find petrol hedge trimmers hard to start, heavy and noisy, you could look at our highest-scoring corded electric model. It has a 70cm-long blade, so you can cut more hedge in a single sweep. In our tests, it had no problem with thicker laurel and conifer branches, and left a great finish on privet hedges. It's a similar price to petrol models.
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 5 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 5 out of 5
- Power source:
- Blade length:
- Weight:
This Best Buy hedge trimmer is the best long-reach model we have tested. Unlike many models, this one is light and easy to manoeuvre, so you can use it to cut the sides of a hedge as well as the top. It has a powerful, 55cm-long blade that can cut thicker branches, so it's great for overgrown hedges. It's expensive, but if you have a lot of large hedges to cut it's worth the investment.
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 5 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 5 out of 5
- Power source:
- Blade length:
- Weight:
This is our highest-scoring Best Buy petrol hedge trimmer. It's 60-cm long blade cuts quickly and efficiently, letting you remove a large amount of growth in a single sweep. It makes short work of thicker branches, leaving a clean, smart cut. Stihl petrol trimmers score well for reliability, and 90% of members who own one would recommend it to a friend.
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 4 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 4 out of 5
- Power source:
- Blade length:
- Weight:
If you aren't keen on petrol models, which can be noisy, heavy and hard to start, then this cordless model could suit your needs. It has the power of a petrol model, but is quiet, light and starts at the press of a button. It made light work of thicker laurel and conifer branches in our tests, and was fast and neat when cutting privet. The battery lasts an hour and recharges in an hour, so with two batteries you could continue to cut all day.
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 4 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 4 out of 5
- Power source:
- Blade length:
- Weight:
This Best Buy petrol hedge trimmer is cheaper than our highest-scoring model. It has a shorter blade of 45cm long, compared with 60cm on many models, but it's still able to cut quickly. It had no problems with thicker branches in our tests, and the cuts were neat and clean.
Some of the worst hedge trimmers
The only way to tell if a hedge trimmer is any good is to use it to cut some hedges, which is why Which? does exactly that in our independent lab tests. We use each hedge trimmer to cut laurel, privet and conifer hedges to see how quickly and cleanly they cut thin and thick branches, and whippy growth.
Not all hedge trimmers are great. Here are three models that could leave you feeling frustrated as the cut slowly and fail to slice through thicker branches, or leave your hedges looking messy.
But avoid these mediocre models
- Performance:
- 2 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 4 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 3 out of 5
- Power source:
- Blade length:
- Weight:
This cordless hedge trimmer may be cheap, but it’s underpowered. As a result, it will take you a long time to cut your hedges using this trimmer.
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 2 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 2 out of 5
- Power source:
- Blade length:
- Weight:
This long-reach petrol hedge trimmer is heavy and cumbersome to use, making it very tiring to use. Although it cuts well there are better hedge trimmers for tall hedges.
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 3 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 1 out of 5
- Power source:
- Blade length:
- Weight:
This long reach hedge trimmer is unbalanced and heavy, making it tiring to use. It’s also poor at cutting, so you will expend a great deal of energy achieving very little.
We review more hedge trimmers than anyone else
We test hedge trimmers by cutting three types of hedges: conifer, laurel and privet. Conifer hedges can be tough, with stringy branches that can get snagged in the blade, while laurel hedges have tough leaves and thick, hard branches that can be hard to cut cleanly. Privet has thin, whippy growth that can be 'stripped' by some hedge trimmers - that is, left with slim strips of bark where the branch should have been cut cleanly.
Our experts also rate how easy is it to use each hedge trimmer, taking into account how well positioned the handles and switches are, how heavy the trimmer is, and how much it vibrates.