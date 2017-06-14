Top five hedge trimmers for small hedges

Find the best hedge trimmers for small hedges

Our tests have revealed that you don't always need the most powerful hedge trimmer when trimming low, narrow hedges and topiary. A heavy hedge trimmer with a long blade can be more difficult to manoeuvre when you are cutting a small hedge, especially when the hedge has other plants growing close to it. It's also easier to cut topiary shapes, such as box balls, with a light hedge trimmer, as you will need to move it in different directions to follow the curves of the topiary's shape. Finally, it's easier to shape low hedges when you use a hedge trimmer with a shorter blade because your hands are closer to the hedge, giving you more control.

We’ve rounded up the best hedge trimmers for small and regularly cut hedges, including cordless and corded electric options and even a long-reach model. Prices range from around £40 upwards.

All of the hedge trimmers in the table below have gone through our rigorous field testing, so you can be sure they’re the best of the bunch for keeping your hedges tidy, and that they're easy to use.

