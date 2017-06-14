Top five hedge trimmers for small hedges
By Adele Dyer
We round up the top-scoring hedge trimmers that are perfect for small, low hedges, topiary and regularly cut hedges such as privet and box.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Find the best hedge trimmers for small hedges
Our tests have revealed that you don't always need the most powerful hedge trimmer when trimming low, narrow hedges and topiary. A heavy hedge trimmer with a long blade can be more difficult to manoeuvre when you are cutting a small hedge, especially when the hedge has other plants growing close to it. It's also easier to cut topiary shapes, such as box balls, with a light hedge trimmer, as you will need to move it in different directions to follow the curves of the topiary's shape. Finally, it's easier to shape low hedges when you use a hedge trimmer with a shorter blade because your hands are closer to the hedge, giving you more control.
We’ve rounded up the best hedge trimmers for small and regularly cut hedges, including cordless and corded electric options and even a long-reach model. Prices range from around £40 upwards.
All of the hedge trimmers in the table below have gone through our rigorous field testing, so you can be sure they’re the best of the bunch for keeping your hedges tidy, and that they're easy to use.
Which? members should log in now to view our recommendations below. If you're not already a Which? member, get instant access by taking a £1 trial to Which?.
Best hedge trimmers for small hedges
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 4 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 4 out of 5
- Power source:
- Member exclusive
- Blade length:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
This Best Buy hedge trimmer has a shorter blade length, making it smaller and easier to manoeuvre. We found this corded electric hedge trimer very easy to use and particularly liked the position of the handles and switches. It had no problem cutting through thicker laurel branches. It was one of the quickest at cutting privet hedges. It won't break the bank either.
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 4 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 5 out of 5
- Power source:
- Member exclusive
- Blade length:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
We were impressed with this cordless hedge trimmer. It cut privet very well, but also had enough power to cope with thicker branches, There's no cord to get in the way as you cut, and we found it light, easy to manoeuvre and comfortable to use. A great all-rounder, which is cheaper than our highest-scoring corded electric model.
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 5 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 4 out of 5
- Power source:
- Member exclusive
- Blade length:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
This corded electric hedge trimmer has a shorter blade, which makes it easy to use on small, short hedges. It cut privet very cleanly, leaving a smart finish. It struggled a little with thicker laurel branches, but gave a good cut on conifer hedges. It's well priced for a Stihl - a brand that scores well in our reliability survey.
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 4 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 5 out of 5
- Power source:
- Member exclusive
- Blade length:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
If you don't have many hedges and just want a no-nonsense trimmer for a bargain price, you might want to look at this corded electric hedge trimmer. It's a bargain price and gave a great finish on our privet hedges and managed to cut through thicker branches on conifer and laurel hedges, too.
- Performance:
- 3 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 4 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 5 out of 5
- Power source:
- Member exclusive
- Blade length:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
This long-reach cordless hedge trimmer is light and very easy to use, so you can cut the sides of your hedges as easily as the top. It's best at cutting hedges with thinner branches that are regularly pruned, so if you have hedges that need to be cut several times a year, such as privet or shrubby honeysuckle, this is a great buy. It won't break the bank either.
Some of the worst hedge trimmers
The only way to tell whether a hedge trimmer is any good is to use it to cut some hedges, which is why Which? does exactly that in our independent lab tests. We use each hedge trimmer to cut laurel, privet and conifer hedges to see how quickly and cleanly it cuts thin and thick branches and whippy growth.
Not all hedge trimmers are great. Here are three models that could leave you feeling frustrated, as they cut slowly and fail to slice through thicker branches, or leave your hedges looking messy.
But avoid these mediocre models
- Performance:
- 2 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 4 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 3 out of 5
- Power source:
- Member exclusive
- Blade length:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
This cordless hedge trimmer may be cheap, but it’s underpowered. As a result, it will take you a long time to cut your hedges using this trimmer.
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 2 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 2 out of 5
- Power source:
- Member exclusive
- Blade length:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
This long-reach petrol hedge trimmer is heavy and cumbersome to use, making it very tiring to use. Although it cuts well there are better hedge trimmers for tall hedges.
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Convenience:
- 3 out of 5
- Manoeuvrability:
- 1 out of 5
- Power source:
- Member exclusive
- Blade length:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
This long reach hedge trimmer is unbalanced and heavy, making it tiring to use. It’s also poor at cutting, so you will expend a great deal of energy achieving very little.
We review more hedge trimmers than anyone else
We test more than 3,600 products a year, from washing-up liquid to cars.
We test hedge trimmers by cutting three types of hedges: conifer, laurel and privet. Conifer hedges can be tough, with stringy branches that can get snagged in the blade, while laurel hedges have tough leaves and thick, hard branches that can be hard to cut cleanly. Privet has thin, whippy growth that can be 'stripped' by some hedge trimmers - that is, left with slim strips of bark where the branch should have been cut cleanly.
Our experts also rate how easy it is to use each hedge trimmer, taking into account how well positioned the handles and switches are, how heavy the trimmer is, and how much it vibrates.