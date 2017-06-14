How we test high chairs

Whether your budget is £50 or £500, we have Best Buy high chairs that have passed our independent, rigorous safety checking, been scrutinised by our lab test experts, and impressed our parent testers, their babies and toddlers by being easy to use.

This means we can give you a verdict on the best high chairs you can trust to help you shop with confidence.

The best high chairs are not only safe, sturdy and easy to use, they also come with useful features to make feeding time easier and less stressful.

Every high chair goes through the same tests in our lab, so you can directly compare their strengths and weaknesses.

Our reviews answer common questions, such as:

How safe is the high chair? Is it sturdy and stable?

How easy is it to put together?

Can I get my baby in and out easily?

Is it a pain to clean?

Should I buy it?

Go straight to our high chair reviews to discover the best and worst models, or read on to find out more about our testing.