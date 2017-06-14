Top five high chairs
By Anna Studman
A great high chair will be safe and stable for your child, and easy to clean after messy mealtimes. Here are our five best for all parents and babies
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Find the best high chair for your needs and budget from the top five models below. They've all been through our rigorous tests and emerged as Best Buys, so you can be confident they can withstand many a messy mealtime.
Our top picks include high chairs to suit every need: from the best travel high chair to the best convertible model which you can turn into a toddler chair when your little one grows out of it. You can shell out hundreds of pounds for a premium high chair, but we've also included our cheapest Best Buy, so you won't have to break the bank.
Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive reviews in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to Which? to get instant access.
|Top five high chairs
|High chair
|Why we love it
|Safety
|Range of features
|Score
|Best multifunctional high chair
|Both stylish and practical, this high chair takes a lot of hassle out of feeding time: it's easy to get your child in and out of the chair - notwithstanding wriggly toddlers' limbs - and the buckle, harness and padding are all top quality. The foam cushions are wipe-clean so spills can be easily dealt with. It can also be used as a normal chair for your child once they're past high chair stage.
|77%
|Best convertible high chair
|This is an inexpensive option for a convertible high chair, which is great value as it can be used as a high chair for younger babies and toddlers, then as a chair for kids up to the age of five. It's stylish and relatively lightweight, and parents said they thought their children looked comfy and safe in the seat.
|72%
|Best lightweight high chair
|This high chair is stylish, light and easy to use. There are plenty of options for adjusting the seat height and tray position so it can easily adapt to growing children. The seat is also nice and padded so it's comfy for kids.
|74%
|Best travel high chair
|This seat came out on top in our travel high chair tests because it's no trouble at all to clean and fits well on most chairs. It folds up nicely into an inconspicuous and easy-to-carry bag, and is a great basic product for taking out to restaurants or visiting friends.
|N/A
|86%
|Cheapest Best Buy high chair
|This high chair is great value as it's a sturdy, well-designed chair with a wide range of useful features, including a compartmentalised dishwasher-safe feeding tray and the ability to recline the seat. It folds up nice and compactly so doesn't need to be a permanent fixture of your kitchen.
|88%
Haven't found what you're looking for? Check out all of our high chair reviews.
Unbiased high chair reviews from Which?
Which? is the only reviews website that tests high chairs according to tough durability and safety requirements based on British Standards.
We have a range of Best Buy high chairs for different budgets that have passed our independent, rigorous safety checking, been scrutinised by our lab experts, and impressed our parent testers.
Our specially designed high chair tests will help you sort a sturdy, safe and easy-to-use high chair from one that is rickety, fiddly and possibly unsafe for your child. We look at all the key features of a high chair including harnesses, trays, and footrests, and check how easy each one is to assemble, adjust, fold and store. We also subject high chairs to tough stability and impact tests so you can find out whether the product you're considering is one that will stand up to repeated baby meal times.
Find out more about how we test high chairs.
You can trust our reviews because we subject every model to the same range of technical tests in our labs. We also check how easy they are to set up and use straight from the box, and what they're like to use day to day.
We review thousands of products and services every year, shedding light on the best and worst to help you with your everyday decisions. With advice and reviews on everything from energy suppliers and high street shops, to laptops, cars and coffee machines, we can help you save money.
Which? is independent – we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
Try a £1 Which? trial to receive our monthly magazine and gain access to all our online reviews. You can also phone our Which? Legal Service and personal finance experts for one-to-one help, plus you'll get access to Which? Local, where members share recommendations for the best services in your area.