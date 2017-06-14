Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Ceramic hob pros and cons

By Jane Darling

Is a ceramic hob going to be best for your kitchen? Discover the pros and cons of the three main types of ceramic hob. 

How a ceramic hob works

Ceramic refers to the finish of a hob rather than the workings of the hob itself. The streamlined and stylish look of ceramic glass along with the ease of use and wipe-clean facade make ceramic hobs a popular choice.

While ceramic hobs have traditionally been electric-powered, ceramic induction hobs and gas on glass hobs offer an alternative heating method with an easy-to-clean surface.

Ceramic hobs have a smooth surface, making them easy to clean

Ceramic hob pros and cons

Pros
• Easy to clean
• Quick to heat up
• Stylish finish

Cons
• Can be more expensive than conventional electric or gas hobs
• Not good at evenly distributing heat
• Electric heat more difficult to control

Types of ceramic hob

Electric ceramic hob

Most ceramic hobs are electric-powered, making for a more aesthetically pleasing alternative to electric plate hobs, and more flexibility too. Our How to buy the best hob: electric has pros and cons of choosing an electric hob.

Ceramic induction hob

Ceramic glass gives induction hobs a high-end finish - and induction heating is more efficient than electric. See our How to buy the best hob: induction page for more information.

Gas ceramic hob (gas-on-glass hob)

Gas-on-glass hobs are effectively gas ceramic hobs - combining the controllability of gas with the easy-to-clean advantage of electric cooking. See our How to buy the best hob: gas-on-glass page for more information.

