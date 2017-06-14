Ceramic hob pros and cons
By Jane Darling
Is a ceramic hob going to be best for your kitchen? Discover the pros and cons of the three main types of ceramic hob.
How a ceramic hob works
Ceramic refers to the finish of a hob rather than the workings of the hob itself. The streamlined and stylish look of ceramic glass along with the ease of use and wipe-clean facade make ceramic hobs a popular choice.
While ceramic hobs have traditionally been electric-powered, ceramic induction hobs and gas on glass hobs offer an alternative heating method with an easy-to-clean surface.
Ceramic hobs have a smooth surface, making them easy to clean
Ceramic hob pros and cons
Pros
• Easy to clean
• Quick to heat up
• Stylish finish
Cons
• Can be more expensive than conventional electric or gas hobs
• Not good at evenly distributing heat
• Electric heat more difficult to control
Types of ceramic hob
Electric ceramic hob
Most ceramic hobs are electric-powered, making for a more aesthetically pleasing alternative to electric plate hobs, and more flexibility too. Our How to buy the best hob: electric has pros and cons of choosing an electric hob.
Ceramic induction hob
Ceramic glass gives induction hobs a high-end finish - and induction heating is more efficient than electric. See our How to buy the best hob: induction page for more information.
Gas ceramic hob (gas-on-glass hob)
Gas-on-glass hobs are effectively gas ceramic hobs - combining the controllability of gas with the easy-to-clean advantage of electric cooking. See our How to buy the best hob: gas-on-glass page for more information.
