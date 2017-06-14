Gas hobs: how to buy the best

How gas hobs work

Gas hobs have traditionally been the most popular choice in UK kitchens. Gas hobs are usually 60cm wide and composed of four gas burners of varying sizes - usually one small, one large and two medium-sized zones for different-sized pans. They usually come with an ignition switch that lights the gas burner you want to use, and knobs allowing you to control and vary the strength of each gas flame.

