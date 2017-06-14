Gas hobs: how to buy the best
By Jane Darling
Gas hobs are the most common type of hob you'll find in UK kitchens. Find out if this popular hob is best for your kitchen.
How gas hobs work
Gas hobs have traditionally been the most popular choice in UK kitchens. Gas hobs are usually 60cm wide and composed of four gas burners of varying sizes - usually one small, one large and two medium-sized zones for different-sized pans. They usually come with an ignition switch that lights the gas burner you want to use, and knobs allowing you to control and vary the strength of each gas flame.
Gas hob pros and cons
Pros
• Easy to control heat
• Gas is an instant, visible heat source
• Good overall heat distribution
Cons
• Must be installed by a qualified gas professional
• Starting prices tend to be higher than basic electric hobs
• Gas zones can be more difficult and fiddly to clean
Types of gas hobs
Conventional gas hobs
While most standard gas hobs are four-zoned manual ignition hobs as described above, it's worth shopping around for bigger sizes - up to 90cm wide - and extra features. You'll find gas hobs available with five rings (see below), child-safe controls as well as auto-ignition.
Gas hobs are easy to control and give instant heat
Gas-on-glass hobs
The stylish - but usually more expensive - gas-on-glass variety of hob has the gas burners positioned on top of ceramic glass, making them easier to clean than a standard gas hob and giving a more professional kitchen finish. Gas-on-glass models tend to be slower to heat than electric ceramic models.
Five-ring gas hobs
Five-ring gas hobs are also available to accommodate larger wok-style pans for a more intense, rapid source of heat - great for rustling up stir-fries. Usually this comes in the form of a large fifth burner in the middle of the hob.
Getting a gas hob installed
As with any gas-powered appliance, you shouldn't attempt to install it yourself. Enlist the services of a qualified professional accredited by the Gas Safe Register (previously Corgi registered) to install your gas hob. To ensure an engineer is properly qualified to carry out the work, ask to see their Gas Safe Register card.
