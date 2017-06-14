Induction hob buying guide

How an induction hob works

Induction hobs are an increasingly popular choice: no surprise as they are quick and efficient hobs for cooking.

The induction hob cooking method uses electromagnetism to create a magnetic field between the pan, which needs to have a high iron content, and a coil beneath the glass top. Electricity is passed through a copper coil magnet within the induction hob, creating electromagnetic energy. The energy passes through the cooktop directly to the iron-based pan, producing - or inducing - a current which in turn releases heat.

Induction hobs are a quick and efficient way of heating food

Induction hobs are quicker and cheaper to run than other hobs – though often more expensive to buy – because the heat is transferred directly to the pan rather than the whole cooking surface. This means you can touch the cooking surface without burning yourself - but do remember that heat will transfer from warm contents in the pan onto the hob surface, therefore warming it up.

If you already know the kind of hob you're looking for, go straight to our hobs reviews for full test results for more than 30 hobs.