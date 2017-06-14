Most reliable hob brands
By Jane Darling
Whether you go for a gas, electric or induction hob, you won't want your hob to let you down. Get the Which? verdict on which brands are most reliable.
A great hob will boil quickly, simmer gently and fry evenly. It will also remain reliably fault free for many years. This year, in our annual reliability survey, more than 1600 hob-owning Which? members have told us how reliable, or unreliable, their hobs are.
This data, combined, with our independent hob reviews, gives us an unrivalled view of which hob brands you can rely on. We've rated 11 of the most popular hob brands, including AEG, Bosch, Hotpoint, Indesit and Zanussi. You can see the results in the table below. If you want to find out which hobs have impressed us the most with their cooking skills, head straight to our independent hob reviews.
Hobs were rated as the most reliable appliance out of the 14 major appliances we asked members about in our 2016 survey. But while the most reliable hob brand has just a 2% chance of developing a fault, you'll be five times more likely to experience problems if you opt for the least reliable brand. The least reliable brand in our survey might surprise you too, as it has a reputation for reliability.
|Which hob brands are the most reliable?
|Brand
|Rating
|Reliability score
|98%
|95%
|95%
|95%
|94%
|93%
|92%
|92%
|92%
|91%
|87%
Table notes
Which hob brand stays fault free longest?
You've told us that when you buy a hob you think it should last 12.5 years before developing a fault. But our table below shows those hob brands that stay fault free the longest.
|Which hob brand stays fault free for longest?
|Brand
|% faults after one year
|% faults after five years
|% faults after 10 years
|AEG
|95%
|91%
|91%
|Bosch
|97%
|93%
|92%
|Electrolux
|100%
|97%
|97%
|Hotpoint
|98%
|92%
|90%
|Indesit
|97%
|90%
|90%
|John Lewis
|100%
|93%
|93%
|Lamona
|96%
|91%
|91%
|Miele
|97%
|90%
|87%
|Neff
|97%
|92%
|91%
|Siemens
|99%
|94%
|94%
|Zanussi
|99%
|94%
|94%
|
Table notes
Based on feedback from 1,613 Which? members, surveyed in October 2016. Sample sizes: AEG 121, Bosch 264, Electrolux 35, Hotpoint 83, Indesit 31, John Lewis 57, Lamona 54, Miele 31, Neff 461, Siemens 79, Zanussi 78. Table correct as of November 2016.
Please note, while data is shown for Hotpoint and Indesit in the tables above, we currently have concerns about how Whirlpool, the company which owns these brands, is handling safety issues regarding its tumble dryers, and are therefore not currently recommending any of its products.
How hob brands compare
Your hob is the household appliance least likely to let you down, according to our survey. As a category, hobs achieved an impressive 91% average reliability score across all brands, with the best brand scoring a whopping 98%.
On average, only one in ten hobs will develop a fault within the first 10 years, so Which? members' expectations that a hob should last more than 12 years without a fault isn't unrealistic. Choosing a great one isn't quite so simple though. In our 2016 tests, several models scored less than 50%, while the best hobs we tested scored above 80%. Head to our hob reviews to compare models and find the best option for you.
Among Which? members, Neff hobs are a very popular purchase – 29% of our survey respondents own one of these. The next most popular brands are Bosch and AEG. Check the table above to see which brand's hobs boast the fewest faults.
To work out reliability scores for each brand, we survey owners about any faults or breakdowns their hob has experienced and base our ratings on the proportion of hobs with problems reported per brand. Faults are weighted according to how serious they are, and the age of each appliance is taken into account too. The star ratings in the table show how reliable each hob brand is compared with the other hob brands.
Common problems with hobs
We asked owners what problems they'd come across with their hobs. Of those who had experienced issues, the most common were:
- One or more burner or cooking zone not working - 27%
- Ignition not working properly - 24%
- Dial or knob broken - 9%
- Hob surface damaged - 8%