Most reliable hob brands

A great hob will boil quickly, simmer gently and fry evenly. It will also remain reliably fault free for many years. This year, in our annual reliability survey, more than 1600 hob-owning Which? members have told us how reliable, or unreliable, their hobs are.

This data, combined, with our independent hob reviews, gives us an unrivalled view of which hob brands you can rely on. We've rated 11 of the most popular hob brands, including AEG, Bosch, Hotpoint, Indesit and Zanussi. You can see the results in the table below. If you want to find out which hobs have impressed us the most with their cooking skills, head straight to our independent hob reviews.

Hobs were rated as the most reliable appliance out of the 14 major appliances we asked members about in our 2016 survey. But while the most reliable hob brand has just a 2% chance of developing a fault, you'll be five times more likely to experience problems if you opt for the least reliable brand. The least reliable brand in our survey might surprise you too, as it has a reputation for reliability.

